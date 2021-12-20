When all is said and done for the Capitol North boys basketball season, there is a good chance the first league game contested will play a role in determining who sits where at the top of the conference.
The Warriors, who are defending conference champions and seeking their third league crown in four seasons, got the 10-game conference slate off on the right foot.
Junior wing Trey Lauber hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the top with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team staved off visiting Lodi 60-56 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
“We had been talking the entire second half about what we were trying to get done in terms of spacing and screening action,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We have different ways of coming off screening action. This way is a little more of an isolation with Trey and Levi (Birkholz) on the same side. That freed up Trey momentarily.
“Trey is a gamer. He’ll miss a few, but when he shoots them he’s tremendously confident.”
Lodi looked in danger of getting blown out in the first half as Lakeside senior guard Jameson Schmidt, sophomore wing Kooper Mlsna and Lauber hit 3-pointers on consecutive trips, upping the lead to 24-12. Mlsna then assisted on a Lauber 3 to cap a 14-2 run with the Warriors ahead 29-14. Lauber connected from beyond the arc with five seconds left in the opening half to make it 35-22.
Lauber hit a floater in the paint on the first offensive series of the second half. Junior guard Levi Birkholz then jumped a passing lane for a steal, slamming home a transition dunk to send the Christmas attire-wearing student section into a frenzy.
Lodi kept its composure and strung together a 17-4 run that senior guard Jaylen Montgomery capped with a layup, slashing the Lakeside lead to 41-39 with 11 minutes remaining.
Birkholz hit a 3 off an inbounds play and scored at the rim off a baseline drive to make it a four-point affair. With 6:45 left, Birkholz banked in a 3 from the top to make it 52-48.
An acrobatic play on a putback basket with two defenders in the vicinity by junior guard Will Miller kept the Warriors (5-1, 1-0 Capitol North) up four with 4:25 left.
Lodi went on to square it at 54 after a steal and eventual score in the halfcourt by senior forward Owen Wendt. After Birkholz missed a fadeaway jumper, Miller drew a charge on Montgomery with 1:23 left, negating a layup.
Moments later, Lauber swooshed in his fourth shot of the night from beyond the arc to take the lead for good.
“He did it in the Mayville game in an identical situation earlier this month,” Jahns said of Lauber, who had a team-high 16 points. “He picked his spot and got his feet set. That’s a good shot for him.”
Trailing by three, Montgomery missed a 3-pointer and the Blue Devils missed a layin before keeping possession on a held ball. With five seconds remaining, Miller collected a steal in the frontcourt before hitting 1-of-2 at the line to seal it.
“That’s a testament to Will’s toughness and character as a player,” Jahns said. “Will missed the front end of two 1-and-1s which were crucial late. Every time he missed, they scored.
“I pulled him out because he had a turnover. He’s a starter and a defensive guy. We got him out of the game, gave him a pat on the knee and told him we need you. He then makes a play that impacts the game and another that seals it for us. That’s a sign of toughness and character.”
Schmidt hit five first-half 3-pointers for his 15 points, Birkholz added 14 points, nine rebounds and Miller finished with 12.
“The first half the way we played, if we play that way, we’ll be difficult to defend and in addition we were good defensively,” Jahns said. “Our ability to contain the dribble and relegate them to contested jumpers was key. We weren’t scoring in transition but were in the rhythm and flow going into the offense. We initiated offense with a long pass and kids were cutting, moving and screening. It was all in the natural flow of the offense.
“I thought we pressed personally in the second half and Lodi turned the screws up defensively. Our kids tried to do a little too much. Dealing with it we reacted poorly through the middle part of the second half. Have to give credit to Jameson and Kooper. It was Jameson’s night. Once he hit a few, the bucket couldn’t get any bigger for him.”
Junior guard Jay Yahnke drew the primary assignment of defending Montgomery, who managed just six points despite averaging 14.4 per game and playing on the heels of a 33-point game at New Glarus last week.
Lakeside won its 11th straight league game.
Senior guard Brady Ring led the Blue Devils (4-2, 0-1) with 25 points.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 60, LODI 56
Lodi 22 34 — 56
Lakeside 35 25 — 60
Lodi (fg ft-ftm pts) — Wendt 3 0-0 6, Montgomery 2 1-2 6, Ring 9 4-4 25, Clark 2 0-0 4, Lincoln 1 0-0 3, Alsaker 4 4-4 12. Totals 21 9-10 56.
Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 5 2-4 16, Miller 5 2-6 12, Birkholz 5 2-2 14, Schmidt 5 0-0 15, Mlsna 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 6-13 60.
Three-point goals — LO (Ring 3, Montgomery 1, Lincoln 1) 5; LL (Schmidt 5, Lauber 4, Birkholz 2, Mlsna 1) 12.
Total fouls — LO 17, LL 12.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
HARTLAND — Lake Country Lutheran has had seemingly the same lineup for the last three or four seasons. Every year, the group gets a little better and that much more difficult to combat.
Lakeside Lutheran ran into that buzzsaw in the form of the Division 3 top-ranked Lightning on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Luke Haertle scored 29 points and John Nehls added 18 as Lake Country Lutheran defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 72-44 in a nonconference game.
The matchup pitted a pair of top-10 teams statewide early on in the year — the Warriors entered at No. 6 in the poll — and could be a preview of a postseason matchup.
For now, LCL (5-0), which entered the game averaging 70.2 points per game, is in a bit of class of its own.
“It is not a one-man show with them,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “They are very deep, very skilled and very talented. Shooting guard Noah Howard had 16 points on five 3s in addition to what Haertle and Nehls did.
“What caused trouble for us also was their defense, which forced 21 turnovers. Half of those resulted in either easy baskets on the other end or transition opportunities with shooters getting their feet set from the 3-point line.”
The Warriors (4-1) trailed 36-29 at the break after LCL closed the half on an 8-1 spurt. The Lightning then held a 36-15 edge in the second period.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led Lakeside with 20 points, junior guard Will Miller added 11 and junior forward Trey Lauber had eight.
“Lake Country made Levi work for his 20,” Jahns said. “They really took Trey out of his game and took away his 3-point looks. When he tried to get to the rim, their defensive rotations were solid. They took our legs away on offense.
“It was disappointing because we felt like we could play better and didn’t have a good showing. At the end of the day, it’s game five. They taught us what we need to get better at. We’ll take it with a grain of salt and not overanalyze things. Simply use it for what it is, and that’s a chance to get better."
LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 72,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 44
Lakeside 29 15 — 44
Lake Country 36 36 — 72
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Lauber 4 1-4 8, Willer 3 2-3 11, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 8 1-1 20, Schmidt 1 0-1 2, Liermann 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 6-10 44.
Lake Country Lutheran — Howard 5 1-2 16, Haertle 11 6-6 29, Heicher 1 0-0 2, Nehls 7 3-4 18, Hans 1 0-0 3, Marriott 1 0-0 2, Lubbers 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 12-14 72.
Three-point goals — LL (Birkholz 3, Lauber 1, Miller 1) 5; LCL (Howard 5, Haertle 1, Hans 1, Nehls 1) 8. Total fouls — LL 10; LCL 17.