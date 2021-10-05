The L-Cats won a marathon first set that felt like a heavyweight bout with both sides exchanging blows.
The team then finished off a season sweep of its archival, claiming a share of conference glory to go along with it.
The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated visiting Lakeside Lutheran 30-28, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, staying unbeaten in conference games while claiming a share of the league title.
"I am so proud of this team," Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. "We really focused on what we can control and playing all out. Ava (Belling) and Katie (Borchert) did a great job moving the ball around on the net and they weren’t afraid to take risks.
"Our defense in general moved as one unit and got their hands on almost everything."
The L-Cats (21-6, 8-0 Capitol) can win the league outright with a win at home versus Luther Prep (Oct. 12) or a victory at Columbus (Oct. 14).
Senior libero Olivia Karlen had an ace to make it 20-18 Lake Mills in the first set, starting a three-point run for the home team capped off by senior outside hitter Katie Borchert's kill. After consecutive L-Cat hitting errors, Warrior senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz had a kill and senior defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz recorded an ace to knot it at 22.
Schuetz and senior middle Ella DeNoyer had kills, which were sandwiched around two L-Cat points, tying things once again at 24. Two returns for points by DeNoyer in a three-point stretch made it set point Lakeside. Senior Ava Belling and Katie Borchert were responsible for the next two points, creating a set point chance for the L-Cats. A kill by junior middle Marissa Duddeck then squared it at 28. Borchert sent the home team into a frenzy with the final two points, including a return off the Lakeside block and out of play to cap the set.
"I give credit to Lake Mills tonight," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "They really came out and earned the win in this match. They were hitting well and serving well."
Belling had 16 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Borchert finished with 14 kills, nine digs. Senior setter Sydney Lewellin registered 46 assists, adding an ace. Karlen had 13 digs and a team-high three aces while freshman Emma Kitsembel produced six digs. Senior Baylei Crenshaw had 1.5 blocks.
For the Warriors (22-10, 5-3), Schuetz had 14 kills, two aces. DeNoyer tallied 10 kills, 2.5 blocks. Bilitz also had a pair of aces and Duddeck had three blocks. Junior setter Olivia Bartels contributed 35 assists, junior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson had a team-leading 16 digs and junior setter Emma Schultz added 15 digs.
"I was proud of how our team played tonight as I feel like we improved a lot since the first time we saw them," Krauklis said. "And that is what I want to see in any match - the proof that we are learning and growing. I thought Olivia was connecting with our middles better tonight and that has been a major focus for us. Lily did a good job on the outside putting balls down and hitting open shots. When she was able to get a good swing, she was able to put it down. Unfortunately, like is often the case in close matches, the team that wins the serve and pass game is the team that wins. We really struggled on our passing game tonight, which didn't allow us to be as aggressive offensively as we would have liked.
"Our game isn't perfect, and I am proud of how far our girls have come since the beginning. We aren't done yet - so we will celebrate how far we have come and continue to push getting better as we head in to the postseason soon. We played tough against a good team, and that is something to be proud of."