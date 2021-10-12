For the fifth consecutive season, the Warriors are postseason bound.
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team scored 34 points in the first half of a 41-6 rout of visiting Horicon/Hustisford in a Capitol Conference game at LLHS on Friday for homecoming.
“We’re excited about that,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said of being postseason eligible. “I’ve been trying to tell the kids, you can make a lot of progress as a team late in the season. We did that in 2019 and made it to level three in the playoffs. There’s more to be found and we can get better yet going into the playoffs.”
It wasn’t all good news for the Warriors (4-4, 4-2 Capitol) as sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna left hurt in the second quarter and didn’t return. Mlsna filled in admirably the last five games for injured junior starting QB Levi Birkholz.
Mlsna was 3-for-4 passing for 147 yards, hitting senior tight end Tyler Marty for a 57-yard touchdown on a play-action pass on a seam pattern to make it 7-0 with 7 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first.
Junior running back Nate Yaroch then doubled the Warrior edge with a two-yard rushing score four minutes later. Marty caught a 50-yard scoring strike with 14 seconds left in the first on a wheel route and sophomore running back Caden Bou’s five-yard rushing score midway through the second made it 28-0.
Husticon (0-8, 0-6) senior running back Preston Bertz scored on the next play from scrimmage with an 80-yard run.
Jameson Schmidt, who along with Yaroch filled in under center, completed his only pass of the night for a 27-yard score to Yaroch with 59 seconds left before intermission. Yaroch, who had 19 carries for 101 yards, then scored from a yard away in the fourth for the final margin.
“We’re happy especially with the offense in the second half for those kids to come in and play the way they did,” Bauer said. “We practiced it a little bit. We had to have a plan b when Levi went down. For Nate to come in and do the job he did, that was necessary.”
Lakeside senior tailback Spencer Sturgill had eight carries for 87 yards, Bou ran it five times for 49 yards and Mlsna had seven rushes totaling 47 yards. Marty had two catches for 107 yards.
The Warriors, who have won back-to-back games after last week’s seven-point win at Luther Prep, had 462 yards of total offense to the Marshfalcons’ 126.
“Defense had an exceptional night,” Bauer said. “Aside from one 80-yard run, they really shut them down well.”
Lakeside concludes the regular season at conference-co-leading Columbus next week.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 41,
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 6
Horicon/Hustisford 0 6 0 0 — 6
Lakeside Lutheran 21 13 0 7 — 41
Scoring plays
LL – Marty 57 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
LL – Yaroch 2 run (Grundahl kick)
LL – Marty 50 pass from Mlsna (Grundahl kick)
LL – Bou 5 run (Grundahl kick)
H/H – Bertz 80 run (kick failed)
LL – Yaroch 27 pass from Schmidt (kick failed)
LL – Yaroch 1 run (Grundahl kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: H/H 126, LL 462; Rushing attempts-yards: H/H 24-88, LL 45-294; Penalties-yards: H/H 2-10, LL 2-15; Fumbles-lost: H/H 0-0, LL 3-0; Interceptions thrown: H/H 1, LL 0; First downs: H/H 4, LL 23.