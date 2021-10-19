Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team fell to visiting Luther Prep 25-10, 28-26, 26-24 in a Capitol North match on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Ella DeNoyer led the Warriors (26-11, 6-4 Capitol) with 11 kills, three aces. Lily Schuetz had two aces and two blocks. Marissa Duddeck finished with 1.5 blocks while Olivia Bartels registered 23 assists. Cheyenne Johnson notched 19 digs.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in their WIAA Division 2 bracket and host 11th-seeded Delavan-Darien on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball swept visiting Poynette 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Grace Plitzuweit tallied nine kills and Lily Schuetz and Marissa Duddeck added eight kills apiece for the Warriors (26-11, 6-3 Capitol).
Ella DeNoyer and Olivia Bartels contributed three aces each. DeNoyer chipped in four blocks and Jenna Shadoski had two blocks. Bartels produced 25 assists and Cheyenne Johnson notched 15 digs.
“We started off this match a little slow tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Poynette was digging up a lot of our hits and we were moving slow on defense. Once we got things going, we looked much smoother. I was proud of Grace Plitzuweit for coming in the last two sets and hitting so well she was our kill leader for the match. Her smile and energy on the court is fun to watch.
“Our two freshmen, Aubrey Wilke and Avery Buchta, also saw some more playing time tonight. They have been working so hard in practice, helping our team to improve. Avery had a great serving streak and Aubrey showed versatility in the back row.”