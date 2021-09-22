The L-Cats and Warriors each have home Capitol Conference games on Friday at 7 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER AT LAKE MILLS
The Lake Mills football team looks to extend its win streak to three games versus Beloit Turner in week six.
The L-Cats (3-2, 2-1 Capitol) have won a pair of down-to-the-wire games the past two weeks, knocking off Luther Prep in double overtime in week four before last week’s game-winning two-point conversion caught by junior wide receiver JP Rguig with less than two minutes to go in a 14-13 victory at Lakeside Lutheran.
Lake Mills played its first turnover-free game of the season last week.
“We did a good job last week of taking care of the ball and we have to continue to do that,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “It’s been about us. We tell the guys that in practice. It’s always been about us. It’s about how we play and execute on both sides. We have to play physical on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Have to establish the line of scrimmage and limit the explosive plays. If we do that, we should have a good day.”
The Trojans (2-3, 0-3) lost 24-6 at Lodi last week, extending their losing streak to three games.
Quarterback Sean Fogel has a 45 percent completion rate and 800 passing yards this season, throwing seven touchdowns against one interception.
In the backfield, Camben Combs and Connor Hughes both average over five yards per carry and have combined for nine rushing touchdowns.
“They are athletic, fast and physical,” Huber said. “They fly to the football on defense. Combs is a good running back and they have several good athletes they will throw it up to on the outside. Overall, a pretty solid football team.”
LODI AT LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team welcomes first-place Lodi to town in week six.
The Warriors (2-3, 2-1 Capitol) came up a play short during Friday’s 14-13 home loss in the Slider Bowl to Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0) beat Beloit Turner 24-6 last week and average 36 points per game despite losing stud tailback Lucas Heyroth in the season-opener.
“They’ve got a huge offensive line and their run-to-pass ratio is about 2 to 1,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “They are a power-running team.”
Tailbacks Jaylen Montgomery, who averages 147 yards per game and has seven touchdowns, and Kylar Clemens, who has three TDs and 182 rushing yards on 25 carries, carry much of the load out of the backfield
QB Keegan Fleischman has a 49 percent completion rate, 391 passing yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and two rushing scores.
The Blue Devils have shown primarily a 3-4 look defensively.
“They’ve played a 3-4 most of the time this year, but we’ll also prepare for a 3-3 and a 4-3,” Bauer said. “They are very athletic and aggressive. We’ll have to be able to sustain a running game. The linebackers and defensive backs are outstanding.”
Lakeside sophomore quarterback Kooper Mlsna, who made his first career start last week, will be under center again, facing a Lodi group that is ranked third in the Division 4 Coaches Poll.
“We’re hoping we can build on the progress we made last week,” Bauer said. “We’ll try to expand the playbook a bit this week for the young QB. There will be no margin for error.”