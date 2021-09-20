Senior Lucas Hart had a hat trick and the Lake Mills boys soccer team continued its fast start to the season with a 4-0 nonconference home win versus Edgerton on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (10-0-1) got on the board at the 36:47 mark as senior Jailen Ortega, who has a team-leading 19 goals, scored unassisted.
Hart did his damage in the second stanza, scoring in the 58th, 66th and 73rd minutes. Ortega was credited with assists on all three goals.
“Boys came out a little sluggish but finally found their groove in the second half,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “Edgerton played tough the whole game and we barely escaped without giving up a goal. Another shutout for Cale Bower.”
Bower, a freshman goalie, stopped six shots for the L-Cats, who had a 22-8 advantage in shots on goal.
LAKE MILLS 4, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 1 3 — 4
First half: J. Ortega, 36:47.
Second half: Hart (J. Ortega), 57:00; Hart (J. Ortega), 65:26; Hart (J. Ortega) 72:29.
Saves: E (Diaz) 16; LM (Bower) 6.