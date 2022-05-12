POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg struck out 10 over seven innings of four-hit ball and Poynette clinched a share of the Capitol North Conference with a 7-3 home victory over the Lake Mills softball team on Tuesday, May 10, snapping the L-Cats’ six-game win streak.
Only one of the three runs Lowenberg permitted was earned and she walked just one to earn the decision. Poynette can clinch the league outright with a win at third-place Columbus on Friday.
The Pumas (12-4, 8-1 Capitol North) took the lead for good, 4-3, on a two-out single to right by Ashia Meister in the fourth inning. Laken Wagner and Emma Gavinski added run-scoring singles in a three-run Pumas fifth.
Lowenberg retired 10 of the last 11 hitters she faced and did not allow a base hit in the final 3 2/3 innings.
Loweneberg had an RBI double in the third to give Poynette, which lost the first meeting 7-2 on April 21, a 3-0 edge through three frames. The L-Cats (16-2, 7-2) briefly tied it in the top of the fourth as Haydenn Sellnow, Belle Topel and Payton Quest each produced consecutive one-out singles. Taylor Wollin plated Sellnow on a grounder and Lowenberg committed a two-run error on a grounder off the bat of Emily Wollin to knot it up.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three with no walks, to take the loss. Ava Kleinfeldt surrendered four runs — only one of which were earned — on four hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats, who won their first-ever conference title last season, play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday to close the league slate.
POYNETTE 7, LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 000 300 0 — 3 4 2
Poynette 102 130 x — 7 9 1
Leading hitters — P: Meister 2x4 (2B), Steinhorst 3x4 (2B), Wagner (2B), Lowenberg (2B).