For the first time since the late 1980s, the state cross country meet will not be held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. It also marks the first time the state meet will be held at three different locations, one for each division.
Such is the direction the WIAA chose to take for the 108th running of its boys cross country championships and the 47th running of the girls championships, following the direction of doctors on the organization’s Sports Medical Advisory Committee regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a watered down version of the traditional state meet. Some perennial Division 1 powers such as defending boys state champion Middleton are unable to defend the crown, because all Big Eight schools in the Madison area voted over the summer to cancel fall sports. Locally, perennial Division 2 power Jefferson will also not be represented at state for the first time in almost a decade because its school district voted along with other Rock Valley Conference schools to push back fall sports to the spring.
But for area schools which did elect to maintain a fall sports schedule, and runners from their programs who made it through two postseason races, the state meets this Saturday are a celebration of what was achieved through a lot of hard work, and trial and error.
As usual, several area runners are on tap to compete around the state this Saturday.
Watertown senior Emma Gilbertsen will race in the Division 1 girls 5,000-meter final at Arrowhead High School at 12:30 p.m.
In Division 2, the Lake Mills girls will compete as a team for the fourth consecutive season at Colby High School at 3:30 p.m. Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Abigail Minning and freshman Paige Krahn will also run in that race. Lakeside Lutheran freshman Cameron Weiland competes in the Division 2 boys race at 4:10 p.m.
In Division 3, Dodgeland senior Evan Finger makes his third and final state appearance in the boys 5,000-meter final at 4:10 p.m. in West Salem. Freshman Ava Raasch makes her state debut in the girls race at 3:30 p.m.
There will be three sessions including team and individual participants for each gender. Times from each session will be combined to determine the overall placements.
Division 2
Ideally, Brooke Fair and her senior teammates would be running their final cross country races for Lake Mills at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
That’s where the state meet has been held for the past three decades, and it’s where Fair and classmates Lauren Winslow and Jade Pitta have competed the last three years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Division 2 state competition is at Colby High School on Saturday. That’s where the L-Cats will look to improve on a tenth place team finish a year ago after winning the Deerfield/Cambridge sectional title last week, and it’s where the seniors will complete an amazing four-year run.
“It’s disappointing, because we’ve run the Ridges,” Fair said. “But ...”
But nothing has been ideal in 2020. No ten team invitationals at the usual courses, limitations on spectators at events, mask wearing requirements and more have been part of the process in balancing public health with the desire to compete.
“Honestly, pretty surreal,” Winslow said of her final cross country season. “It felt pretty good, though. It’s senior year. You’ve got to take everything in. I am glad we got anything going for us (in terms of a season). I’ve been running with Jade and Brooke since sixth grade. To put that into perspective, that this is our last year, we’ve just really been putting it down some of these last races together. I cheer during the race for Brooke and Ava (Vesperman) and everyone who is near me. I just really love the team and all the support. They have done an awesome job. I know that we will be missed as the senior class.”
The pandemic hit the nation like a tidal wave in March. Pitta and her girls basketball teammates had just finished losing a nailbiter in the state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay when athletics across Wisconsin were cancelled. It didn’t just end with basketball being cut short. So was the entire spring sports season, as the state entered a lockdown phase that lasted through mid-May.
“Our last day of school was when we had the state game with no fans, so this started a long time ago and we’ve been dealing with it for awhile,” Pitta said. “It’s actually really nice that we get to have our season now, and not later, because it probably would have been shorter (running in the spring). All the memories, like Lauren said, they always happen at the same time of the year (that we normally compete).
“Cross country is definitely one of my favorite sports. There’s such a team aspect. We’re way more bonded than any other sport I play. It’s a very big team sport.”
Fair has been leading the team out from the starting line consistently this season, setting a hard pace which the seniors as well as freshmen Ava Vesperman, Olivia Klubertanz and Jenna Hosey and sophomore Madison Hahn can all follow. Vesperman in particular takes advantage, running close to Fair in the early going before shifting into high gear for some beastly finishes to lead the pack.
“I put in a lot of miles over the summer, more than the past,” Fair said. “I did more speed workouts in the past, which is probably helping. I just feel really good at the beginning of the race. I feel strong, so I’m going to take advantage of the energy I have now. When I am in front of people, I want to stay there.”
Fair put in all that spring and summer training knowing it might be all for naught if the fall sports season was cancelled.
“I was so scared over the summer that I wasn’t going to get a season, so I am just taking advantage of every moment,” Fair said. “It’s really exciting just to get this final year and I am really glad we’re going to get a chance to run at state again. We weren’t sure we could get that.”
The seniors created a winning culture almost from scratch four years ago. As they leave, there’s a new crew ready to carry the legacy forward.
“I think even the freshmen, the whole team is so close,” Fair said. “We spend so much time together during and not during races. It’s nice to have that support. We’re a family. We support each other and spend time with each other, which is really nice.”
Vesperman made the adjustment from middle school to high school quickly. She has enjoyed connecting with classmates and older teammates along the way.
“I started running before sixth grade, but that’s when I started cross country,” Vesperman said. “These girls (Klubertanz and Hosey) were on my team in middle school. (In high school), we’re a lot more of a family, and it helps a lot. In middle school, you just kind of go. In high school, it’s a good experience and I like it a lot.”
Lake Mills cross country coach Dan Zaeske recently went on paternity leave. He took over the program when his three seniors were entering high school, and he’s enjoyed the experience.
“Wow, what an interesting season,” Zaeske said. “Probably one that the girls will be talking about years from now! If you ask any of the girls what their big goal was for this season, every one of them will say ‘make it to state AS A TEAM’. That’s what I love about this group. They always have a team-first mentality.
“Because of Covid and all of the last minute changes to scheduling, we never knew if we would fit in a full season. We treated every meet and practice as if it could be our final week. One thing we knew for sure was that every one of those girls wanted a four-peat conference championship and a fourth trip to state as a team. They accomplished both of these goals. Knowing this state meet is the last race for our seniors, I anticipate a very exciting finish on Saturday. They are ready.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of this senior girls squad. It has truly been an honor having been their coach since the beginning. What they have accomplished in the last 4 years is nothing short of spectacular. For these senior girls, they have left a big mark on the Lake Mills Cross Country program and have raised the bar very high for all other runners.
“It’s hard to argue that these senior ladies are the greatest class of runners Lake Mills has ever seen. They’ve re-written the record books. They are four-time conference champs, three-time sectional champs, and now they are making their fourth straight trip to the state meet as a team.”
Lakeside Lutheran became a perennial powerhouse in both boys and girls cross country under longtime coach Gerry Walta, who led the Warriors to a Division 2 girls state title in 2007. His best boys team finished third at state.
Former Wisconsin Lutheran standout Cameron Ausen took over for Walta and is building a new tradition. Sophomore Abigail Minning makes her second appearance at the Division 2 state meet this Saturday in Colby. Freshman Paige Krahn will join her in competing in the girls race, while freshman Cameron Weiland makes his state debut in the boys race.
Like everyone else who got to compete this fall, Minning was grateful for the experience.
“That was very exciting,” Minning said. “I was actually very surprised that we had (a season at all). I was very thankful. It was pretty weird with all the COVID, the masks, and the no spectators, so that was kind of hard to overcome.”
Minning overcame much more than that. She herself contracted the coronavirus and nearly missed out on the postseason as a result.
“She had to quarantine for two weeks,” Ausen said. “She had to train on her own, running at night with her dad. Talk about a comeback. She was cleared the day of subsectionals.”
Krahn managed to stay virus free and competed in every race.
“Paige has been one of our rocks,” Ausen said. “She’s run in every race this year. (The sectional) was race number eight for her. From looking like we weren’t even going to be able to have a season to run eight (races) and now a ninth coming up at state for her.”
Like Minning, Krahn began running in fourth grade.
“It was definitely harder than grade school, but it was really fun,” Krahn said of her first varsity season. I got to meet a bunch of different people and my captains are super nice, Jada and Claudia, I really like them. It’s kind of hard to stay with (Abigail), because she’s so fast. It’s really nice to have someone to try to beat, because I didn’t really have that in grade school.”
Weiland also began running in fourth grade, and entered high school with high expectations.
“Last year, I ran the Junior Olympics and was 91st,” Weiland said. “I was really hoping (we would get to have a season). I had a knee injury all season that I was hoping to get over. I just kept trying to do stretches to get better. I am just glad the weather was better (for the sectional race) and God blessed me with being able to run a really fast race.”
Division 1
Gilbertsen will cap off a four-year varsity career in style, having earned her first state berth with a seventh place finish at the Portage sectional.
Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett described the experience of learning what it takes to get to the next level as privileged knowledge. The learning process for Gilbertsen began four years ago.
“I remember her sectional when she was a freshman in Beloit,” Wackett said. “That was rougher, because she was on the back end of that race. She had to go through that experience. That’s tough. It’s like, ‘Why am I here? What am I doing? Do I belong in this?’ Even (last) week, we still had to convince her she was good enough. You’ve got to invest in it emotionally. You’ve got to put yourself into it and you have to say to myself, this is what I want and I am going to go get this. I’m not sure she was completely convinced, but somewhere along the line, she convinced herself.”
The switch was flipped during the race, when Gilbertsen got herself in position and fought hard to keep it.
“I had girls behind me on my tail pushing me the whole race,” Gilbertsen said. “The sixth individual runner was there. I needed to not be behind them.”
Gilbertsen began running with her parents as a small child, then took part in Girls on the Run in fourth and fifth grade. She joined the Riverside cross country team in seventh grade.
“It was a lot of fun,” Gilbertsen said. “I think the biggest thing for me (since entering high school) is my team. It truly is a family. These people, they know you and they get you and they push you through no matter what. One day at school I had a hard day my sophomore year. I was crying and they were just there for me and got me to laugh. I knew they were my people. It’s not just the running. It’s the team and the people. They are my family away from my family at home. After a long day at school, it is nice to see people you love who make you laugh. Getting a workout in on top of that is not a bad plus.”
Watertown has been a traditional season-starter for several schools as host of the Glenn Herold Invitational in late August. This year, with teams from several counties desperate for events to participate in with limited opportunities due to the pandemic, Watertown became an oasis, hosting six meets between anywhere from two to four schools. Extensive safety procedures were put in place, and strictly enforced by high school officials and volunteers, which allowed the Goslings to enjoy something resembling a full season.
“I just felt thankful for that opportunity,” Gilbertsen said. “I really would like to thank the Watertown coaches and staff for working as hard as they did to make a cross country season happen. It was maybe not ideal racing the same course six times, but I just felt thankful for that opportunity. I know how hard they worked and it meant a lot.”
Division 3
Dodgeland’s tradition of sending runners to state continues, though this season was definitely different.
Longtime head coach Barry Smanz took a year off from coaching to limit his exposure to COVID-19. Longtime assistants Kevin Kleuger and Andrew Perkins have filled in for Smanz, who did manage to attend the conference and sectional races.
“It’s been good, but it is a little difficult not having Barry around in person,” Perkins said. “We try to talk to him every week. We’re still on the same page, but it’s been tough without him around.”
Finger enters his third state meet looking to improve on a 40th place finish in 17 minutes, 27 seconds at last year’s state meet. He’s won all but one race during this unusual but still rewarding season.
“We still got to have just as many races as we had any other year, and I’ve been healthy, so that’s been a big plus there,” Finger said. “My times are never where I want them to be, but I can’t complain too much about winning.”
Raasch has done plenty of winning in her first varsity season. She began running in sixth grade and has made a smooth transition to varsity running. She led the Trojans to a conference title earlier this month.
“(Going to state), that was my main goal,” Raasch said. “It was more competition, coming into high school. I kind of go out fast and just try and stick with that lead. I felt pretty confident (heading into the sectional). It was a pretty hilly course, but I like the hills. It’s pretty weird (dealing with COVID protocols), but it’s keeping me motivated.”
Perkins, a four-time state medalist during his career at Watertown, gave his state qualifiers high marks for their efforts this season.
“Evan, he’s really put the work in and it’s been showing in practice and racing,” Perkins said. “I think he’s finally put two and two together. He has always been really efficient this year. He puts himself in position at the end of the race to have an opportunity to have a kick and win the race, typically.”
“We knew Ava was going to be a big part of the team success early on, as well as individually. She is cut from the same cloth. She puts the work in. She’s very tough on the course. She just competes.”
The switch from The Ridges Course in Wisconsin Rapids to West Salem is a break from tradition. Finger won’t be able to enjoy one last tour of The Ridges, but the Maple Grove Venues course may be better suited for him to beat his personal best time of 17:10.
“I would have liked that a lot (racing at The Ridges one more time), but this course seems to be fast,” Finger said. “There have been some fast times run on it. Hopefully, it will be a good fast course to finish the season and hopefully put out a PR. We’re running in three different sections. My goal is to win the section I am in. That’s all I can control is who I am racing against.”
Perkins would have loved for Finger and Raasch to race on Arrowhead’s course, which is the site for this year’s Division 1 meet. But Maple Grove Venues should still be a good experience.
“I hope this course plays in Evan’s favor, with him being fast,” Perkins said. “He’s ready. It’s definitely different (racing in West Salem), but it’s something new for those guys to experience. The COVID-19 thing is new to them, but they really handled it well. They’ve dealt with the adversity well, even though the conditions aren’t the same.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.