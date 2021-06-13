PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer shot 85 and fell two strokes short of a potential state-qualifying spot at a WIAA Division 2 boys golf regional at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Tuesday, June 8.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 400 to take 11th in the 12-team, 71-player field.
Edgewood shot 314 to win the tournament handily over Edgerton, which took second with a 335 to secure the second team qualifying berth.
The Crusaders had the three lowest scores of the day, including a four-over-par round of 76 by freshman Michael Yesbeck.
Dodgeville’s Tyler Bradley (80), Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson (83) and Delafield St. Johns’ Gabriel Fernandez (83) qualified individually.
Toepfer’s round included a 42 on the front nine and 43 on the back.
"Joey not making it through the sectional was kind of a bitter pill to swallow since he was so close," Lake Mills boys golf coach Todd Patton said. "Prairie du Chien C.C. is a course where placement off the tee is very important, and there are some blind shots making it especially difficult if you're not familiar with the course. He had a little stretch on the back nine where he had three consecutive holes where he was either in a red penalty area or out of bounds...there's three strokes right there. You can pick apart any round and count all the shots you left out on the course, but in reality he had a really good round and played about how he has all season. In Joey's own humble and gracious words after the match, and realizing he didn't advance, 'that's just golf.'
"Joey has been so consistent all season, and it was so great to see his success through all his hard work to improve his game over the years. He is the poster boy for how hard work and dedication pays off when reaching for your goals. When he showed up to practice his freshman year, he only had a junior set of clubs and played in only one JV match, and let's just say that he did not score well at all. He got a little more play time sophomore year earning the last varsity spot, but we never had a season last year due to the pandemic. This, his senior year, Joey finished in second place in the entire conference by the time the season ended. In my experience, that kind of improvement is uncommon, and can be directly attributed to his drive, work ethic, and perseverance.
"Not only has his scores improved and been a reliable and focused varsity player, he's also a quiet leader, excellent teammate, and true gentleman on and off the course. I'm so proud of Joey and all his accomplishments, and we're really going to miss him next year."
For Lakeside, sophomore Brandon Kreutz led the team with a 93. Bear Deavers (97), Will Popp (104), and Will Meland (106) also scored. Cooper Jensen’s 112 was not counted.
"It was a brutally hot, and bug infested round for sectionals this year," Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Andrew Willems said. "Our golf team first saw the course on the Monday before the Tuesday sectional. Along with the heat, there are some hills on that course that make greens and tee shots elevated, and we don't see much of that in the Capitol Conference.
"Some guys struggled by putting pressure on themselves. Some guys were relaxed, using the sectional as a reward at the end of the season. When you have Edgewood and Edgerton in your sectional, you know it will take a very, very good round to advance to state. We had a fun experience staying overnight and hanging out together. It was a picture of what the entire season was like. The guys enjoyed each other's company and enjoyed playing the game they love.
"Next year Cooper Jensen (10), Brandon Kreutz (11) will lead Lakeside Lutheran as we will have more experience with Bear Deavers (12), Will Popp (12), and Austin Schwab (12), as well. A summer of some competition will only make these five men better. Lodi and Cambridge should challenge for the Capitol Conference title again, but I like our team's chances next year of moving up in the standings and being right there with them at the end.
"I will enjoy watching them next year, but am sad I won't be coaching them. I just completed my fifth year of coaching the golf team and next year I am taking a new position inside of Lakeside Lutheran, so I believe the new coach will inherit a good team that will be ready to accomplish some goals."
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 314; Edgerton 335; Lodi 347; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 351; Dodgeville 368; Evansville 369; Monticello/Belleville 377; Platteville 383; New Glarus 396; West Salem 398; Lakeside Lutheran 400; River Valley 411.
Top five individuals: 1, Yesbeck, ME, 76; 2, Deang, ME, 78; 3, Arndt, ME, 79; 4, Bradley, D, 80; 5 (tie), Weiss, ME, and Jenny, Etn, 81.
Individual state qualifiers: Bradley, D, 80; Fernandez, Delafield St. John’s NW, 83; Gustafson, MB, 83.
Madison Edgewood: Yesbeck 76, Deang 78, Arndt 79, Weiss 81. Edgerton: Jenny 81, Callmer 83, Hurst 84, Lee 87. Lodi: Meitzner 84, Thoeny 87, Clark 88, Breunig 88. Evansville: Holman 84, Johnson 90, Bosch 91, Jax Sendelbach 104. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 93, Deavers 97, Popp 104, Meland 106. Monticello/Belleville: Gustafson 83, Smith 97, Pier 97, Niesen 100. New Glarus: Lukszys 96, Douma 98, Arnett 99, Ready 103. River Valley: Johnson 92, Price 98, Frederick 104, Snow 117.