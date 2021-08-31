BROOKFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 nonconference road victory against Brookfield Academy on Monday.
“Despite a few miscues on defense, we were able to tighten up enough to put away a win,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Multiple players contributed to the offensive attack when it was needed most. It was a gritty win against a solid Brookfield Academy squad.”
Warrior senior Kyle Main squared things at one apiece with an unassisted goal in the 25th minute. A score moments later by Nate Krenke and another by Ethan Schuetz (33rd minute) gave the Warriors a two-goal edge at halftime. After Brookfield’s Ian Smith scored in the 56th minute, Jack Milbrath (67th minute) and Archer Chaudhary (80th minute) added insurance scores for Lakeside, which was outshot 12-7. Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts stopped nine shots.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3
Lakeside 3 2 — 5
Brookfield 1 2 — 3
First half: BA — Major (Kiser), 9:00; LL — Main, 25:00; N. Krenke (Chaudhary), 25:00; Schuetz (N. Krenke), 33:00.
Second half: BA — Smith (Major), 56:00; LL — Milbrath, 67:00; Chaudhary (Hendricks), 80:00; BA — Major, 80:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 9, BA 2.
Shots on goal: LL 7, BA 12.
WEDNESDAY’S RESULT
Senior Kyle Main’s fast start to the season continued with four goals as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team beat visiting Wisconsin Lutheran 4-1 in a nonconference match on Wednesday.
Main, who also scored twice in the team’s shutout win at Mayville on Tuesday, found the back of the net in the ninth minute on an assist from senior Isaiah Asmus. Main scored again in the 33rd minute on a pass from junior Ethan Schuetz.
In the 47th minute, Wisco cut the advantage to 2-1 on Giarley Gonzalez’s goal, which was assisted by Noah Oertel.
Lakeside freshman Easton Wolfram assisted on Main’s 71st minute goal, pushing the lead to 3-1, while senior Jack Milbrath assisted on a Main score in the 79th minute for the final margin.
“We were able to knock an early goal despite struggling to retain possession,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “After settling down, the game was back and forth. Our goalie, Calvin Geerdts, played aggressively and it paid off. Different tandems of center backs, Easton Wolfram, Josh Hecht, and Owen Kraft, were able to fend off the speed of Wisco’s runners up top. The back line did a superb job of holding Wisco offsides many times in both halves.
“Kyle Main continues to pick up where he left off last season with a total of four goals today. Many players stepped up and played aggressively to ensure this win against a solid Wisco squad.”
Geerdts made 11 saves for Lakeside (2-0), which had a 12-7 deficit in shots on goal.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4,
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 1
Wisconsin Lutheran 0 1 — 1
Lakeside Lutheran 2 2 — 4
First half: LL — Main (Asmus), 9:00; LL — Main (Schuetz), 33:00.
Second half: WL — Gonzalez (Oertel), 47:00; LL — Main (Wolfram), 71:00; LL — Main (Milbrath), 79:00.
Saves: WL (Zerbe) 3; LL (Geerdts) 11.
Shots on goal: WL 12, LL 7.
TUESDAY’S RESULT
MAYVILLE — Ethan Schuetz netted a hat trick and Kyle Main added a pair of goals as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team opened its fall season with a 9-0 road nonconference victory over Mayville on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 6-0 at halftime on the strength of goals two goals by Main (second and 13th minutes), two goals by Schuetz (eighth and 26th minutes), a 10th-minute score by Nate Krenke and a 42nd-minute score by Jay Yahnke.
“We started strong and kept the pressure on throughout most of the game,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Returning goal leaders from the 2020 season, Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz, netted two and three goals respectively to lead the team. The Krenke brothers, Nate and Josh, both tallied a goal for themselves as well as an assist for each.
“The defense and goalie Calvin Geerdts recorded their first shut out of the season. We were able to get a lot of players in for solid minutes. I’m quite happy with the quality of passing the guys were able to put together. This was a great first game to build on.”
Dominic Schleef scored in the 64th minute, Schuetz got his hat trick in the 73rd minute on an assist by Josh Krenke, who scored unassisted in the 78th minute for the final margin. Geerdts stopped two shots.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 9,
MAYVILLE 0
Lakeside 6 3 — 9
Mayville 0 0 — 0
First half: Main (Milbrath), 2:00; Schuetz (Yahnke), 8:00; N. Krenke (Asmus), 10:00; Main (Hendricks), 13:00; Schuetz (Sommer), 26:00; Yahnke (N. Krenke), 42:00.
Second half: Schleef, 64:00; Schuetz (J. Krenke), 73:00; J. Krenke, 78:00.
Shots on goal: LL 25, MA 2.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 2, MA (Arias) 16.