Senior forward Adam Moen notched a career-high 25 points and senior guard Drew Stoddard added 17 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team took down visiting Lodi 66-51 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Senior forward Charlie Bender added 12 for the L-Cats (14-4, 5-1 Capitol North).
"We came out real hot and got the game going up and down," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We knocked down some 3s early to get some separation. Built the lead early in the second half above 20. They rallied a little bit. The initial surge got it done for us.
Bender scored 10 points before the break and Stoddard had 15 in the second stanza.
"Early on we were getting Bender open for 3s and Adam came out real aggressive," Hicklin said. "Those guys got going. Out of halftime, Drew hit two 3s and had an assist on the next play. Our scorers kind of each had their moments."
Lake Mills, which is ranked 10th in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, led 36-21 at the halftime break. The L-Cats swept Lodi, also winning 67-62 in double overtime on Dec. 18. The team pushed its win streak to nine games.
"We've been pretty solid defensively all year long. We're finally combining that with unselfish shots," Hicklin said. "Allowing our offense to click has been the X-factor for the last nine games. We cut turnovers significantly, are getting more shots and better shots. Guys are trusting each other within our offense which is when we're really good."
The L-Cats host DeForest on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 66, LODI 51
Lodi 21 30 — 51
Lake Mills 36 30 — 66
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 1 1-2 4; Traeder 4 2-2 13; Ring 6 2-4 16; Lincoln 4 2-5 10; C. Faust 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 9-15 51.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 7-8 17; Wilke 0 0-2 0; Foster 2 0-0 6; Retrum 2 0-2 4; Moen 10 4-6 25; Bender 5 0-1 12; Horkan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 11-19 66.
3-point goals: Lo 8 (Traeder 3, Ring 2, C. Faust 2, Wendt 1); LM 7 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Foster 2, Moen 1). Total fouls: Lo 17; LM 15. Fouled out: Foster, Retrum.
