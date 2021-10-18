DEERFIELD – Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team dominated the second half of a 7-1 Capitol Conference win over host Cambridge/Deerfield on Monday.
The Warriors’ Jay Yahnke scored in the 17th minute, adding a goal in the 49th minute to make it 4-0. Ethan Schuetz (41st minute), Archer Chaudhary (44th minute), Kyle Main (50th minute), Hayden Hendricks (63rd minute) and Mason Eckhardt (76th minute) added scores after halftime.
C/D United’s Kris Hahn scored unassisted in the 79th minute for the final margin.
Lakeside keeper Calvin Geerdts stopped two shots and Aiden Kammann made five saves for C/D.
“We controlled the first half but were not very dangerous,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “We were able to put one goal away by a good near post run by Jay Yahnke to put away a corner by Jack Milbrath.
“The offense exploded to start the second half, taking complete control and scoring four goals in the first ten minutes. Many players got valuable minutes. Unfortunately, we let in a goal as time was expiring to erase the shut out the defense and keeper Calvin Geerdts had held for seventy-nine minutes.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1
Lakeside 1 6 – 7
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 1 – 1
First half: LL – Yahnke (Milbrath), 17:00.
Second half: LL – Schuetz (J. Krenke), 41:00; Chaudhary (Main), 44:00; Yahnke (J. Krenke), 49:00; Main (Schuetz), 50:00; Hendricks, 63:00; Eckhardt (Sommer), 76:00; C/D – Hahn, 79:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 2, C/D (Kammann) 5.
Shots on goal: LL 12, C/D 3.