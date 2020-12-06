Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 15 points and sophomore Trey Lauber added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his varsity action as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated Markesan 63-27 in a season-opening game for both teams at LLHS on Friday.
The Warriors, who weren’t at full strength due to quarantines and were coming off a 12-12 campaign a season ago, led 25-16 at the break before cranking up the fullcourt pressure to pull away early in the second frame.
“The fullcourt pressure changed the tempo and pace,” second-year Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “That played to our depth and athleticism which they struggled with.”
Senior guard Gabe Uttech had seven points and senior forward Ian Olszewski tallied six for Lakeside, which had 10 players score.
“Markesan played zone and that’s tough to attack early in the season,” Jahns said. “We handled zone well and only had nine turnovers for the night. A lot of positives and encouraging things to build on. In turns of building confidence in the first time out, this was good for our kids.”
Markesan had 12 field goals and just 11 second-half points.
“The nice thing about our team is we have depth across the board and everyone is fairly athletic and can guard the ball,” Jahns said. “We were able to stop dribble penetration and they did not get any rhythm. Markesan was relegated to creating one-on-one. We were able to guard the ball which is good to see. We had good defensive rotations for early in the season. We gave up a number of offensive rebounds and some 50-50 balls we didn’t get. Need to be more aggressive. Thought the defense was able to trigger the offense and change tempo of the game, getting it to more of our advantage.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63,
MARKESAN 27
Markesan 16 11 — 27
Lakeside 25 38 — 63
MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Grams 2 0-0 4, Triggs 2 1-2 6, Heath 1 0-0 2, Quade 3 0-2 6, Leedle 1 0-0 2, Osterhaus 2 0-0 5, Berger 0 0-1 0, Malkowski 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 1-7 27.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 3 0-1 7, Veers 2 1-2 5, Miller 1 2-2 4, Jahnke 1 2-3 4, Olszewski 1 4-4 6, Main 1 2-4 4, Birkholz 6 2-5 15, Lauber 4 4-6 14, Madrid 1 0-0 2, Minning 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 19-29 63.
3-point goals: M 2 (Triggs 1, Osterhaus 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: M 19; LL 16.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
MENASHA 71,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68
Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a career-high 25 points, but the Lakeside Lutheran basketball team couldn’t rally past Menasha in a 71-68 loss on Saturday at LLHS.
The Warriors (1-1) got off a desperation heave after the Bluejays missed a free throw and the ball went out of bounds with 1.5 seconds remaining in the game.
Lakeside held a 39-32 advantage at the break before Menasha stormed back, pushing ahead by as many as eight points.
“We executed end-of-game stuff well,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We fouled appropriately, got the ball to the rim, got the clock stopped and they missed some free throws. We managed the last two minutes of the clock.
“We have four sophomore kids and a couple of seniors playing significant varsity minutes for the second time in their careers. Ian Olszewski and Levi are the only guys back that played a lot last season.
“It was a high-level, high-intensity game in which every possession mattered from the start. Our guys responded fairly well. By in large, I thought our guys hung in well and competed well. Had a chance to win tonight, but we’ll win these games later in the season with more experience.”
Birkholz had nine field goals and went 7-for-9 at the free throw line.
“I thought Levi took the game over for a while,” Jahns said. “In the second half especially he scored probably five possessions in a row. Our guys recognized that and got him the ball. Going forward, we could use that.
“Menasha is a very athletic team, but Levi was the best player on the court and it showed. He’s a sophomore kid starting to come into that recognition and role. Being a freshman last year, he wasn’t expected to do that.”
Olszewski, a senior forward, added 18 points and senior guard Gabe Uttech had nine.
“Ian had a great game tonight too,” Jahns said. “A very workman like effort with nine rebounds and guarded one of their better guys. He’s a steady player for us.”
Senior guard Sam Everson led five Bluejays (1-2) in double-figures scoring with 14.
The Warriors host Marshall on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MENASHA 71,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68
Menasha 32 39 — 71
Lakeside 39 29 — 68
MENASHA (fg ft-fta pts) — Dillon 6 0-0 13; Buckner 4 0-0 10; Everson 5 4-5 14; Womack 5 1-3 12; White 6 0-1 12; VanDynHoven 0 1-5 1; Zielinski 1 4-7 7; Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-21 71.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 4 1-5 9; Veers 1 2-2 4; Jahnke 1 0-1 3; Olszewski 6 6-7 18; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 9 7-9 25; Lauber 2 0-3 5. Totals 25 16-27 68.
3-point goals: M 5 (Buckner 2, Dillon 1, Womack 1, Zielinski); LL 2 (Lauber 1, Jahnke 1). Total fouls: M 20; LL 20.
