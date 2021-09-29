The L-Cats and Warriors embark on the final third of the nine-game regular season this week.
LAKE MILLS at WALWORTH BIG FOOT
The Lake Mills football team can become playoff-eligible and extend its win streak to four games against host Walworth Big Foot in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The L-Cats (4-2, 3-1 Capitol) are tied with Columbus for second place in the league and sit one game behind Lodi, which travels to Lake Mills in week eight.
The Chiefs (3-4, 2-2) have a trio of playmakers offensively.
“Big Foot has some really good athletes at quarterback, running back and receiver,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “If you stop those three, you’re doing ok. We’ll have our hands full. Their record doesn’t dictate who they are as a team. They are still searching to get into the playoffs as well and will be hungry.”
Quarterback Basil Demco presents a dual-threat with 613 passing yards and eight touchdowns along with 392 rushing yards, averaging five yards per carry, along with three touchdowns. Tailback Jax Hertel averages 7.5 yards per tote and 128 rushing yards per game, finding the end zone on six occasions. Receiver Alex Schmitz has 21 catches for 385 yards and four scores and has also returned a punt for a TD.
“It all starts with Demco,” Huber said. “We have to keep him contained and in the pocket. He’s good with both his legs and his arm. He knows what he’s doing. We’ll need to have eyes on Schmitz on the outside. He’s a 6-foot-3 tall, lanky receiver that catches the ball with his hands and runs good routes. Hertel runs between the tackles and hard. We need to get hats to the ball because he doesn’t go down easily.”
Lake Mills will be looking to establish the line of scrimmage, a key in last week’s 23-6 victory over Turner.
“It starts and stops at the line of scrimmage,” Huber said. “If we win the line of scrimmage, we’ll have a good night. Thought we took a step as an o-line last week. The d-line has been outstanding. Those groups took a step last week and need to make a bigger step this week. If we can do that, it should be a fun week.”
Huber also emphasized the importance of execution and ball security on offense, adding that the Chiefs have a multi-dimensional defense.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN at LUTHER PREP
Lakeside Lutheran’s football team will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to face Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors (2-4, 2-2 Capitol) have lost their last two outings by a combined four points.
The Phoenix (4-2, 2-2) enter on the heels of a 29-7 setback versus Columbus and have won just once in the rivalry (9-7 in 2019) since 2009.
Luther Prep’s offense is led by senior running back Josiah Moore, who averages 135 rushing yards per game and has 12 touchdowns.
“He’s a good running back, athletic and tough to bring down,” Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. “Our tackling and assignment discipline has to improve.”
The Warriors have seen a 4-4 look defensively in this matchup in the past but will be preparing for a multitude of schemes this week, according to Bauer.
Lakeside needs two victories in its last three games to become playoff-eligible.
“The keys don’t change much for us from week to week,” Bauer said. “We need to run the ball and stop the run.”