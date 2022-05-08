DEERFIELD — Lake Mills earned top three finishes in three out of four relay events to place second among boys teams at the Deerfield Classic on Friday, May 6.
Senior Kyle Popowski took second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.78 seconds and placed second in the 300 hurdles in 41.56.
Senior Carson Lund took second in the triple jump (43 feet, 4 inches) and third in the long jump (20-6).
The 400 relay team of Lund, senior Dylan Johnson, sophomore Matthew Stenbroten and junior J.P. Rguig wn in 44.95. The 800 relay team of junior Trysten Theide, Johnson, Stenbroten and Rguig placed third in 1:37.73. The 1,600 relay team of Lund, freshman AJ Bender and seniors Isaac Lambert and Popowski also took third in 3:41.69.
The Lake Mills girls placed seventh.
Senior Abigail Toepfer placed third in the long jump (16-8 1/2) and senior Meghann Christian took third in the discus (107-05) to lead the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: Sugar River 102.5, Lake Mills 83, Cambridge 79.5, Deerfield 77, Omro 77, Columbus 74, Marshall 58, Darlington 46, Wisconsin Heights 44, Valley Christian 24, Madison Tri-Op 18, Albany 7, Pecatonica/Argyle 6, Johnson Creek 4, Rio 1
Team scores — girls: Sugar River 124, Columbus 116, Darlington 65, Deerfield 60, Madison Tri-Op 46, Wisconsin Heights 40, Lake Mills 38, Omro 36, Cambridge 35, Albany 34, Johnson Creek 32, Valley Christian 28, Faith Christian 18, Rio 17, Marshall 7, Pecatonica/Argyle 6