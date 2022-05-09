MARSHALL -- Greta Pingel's go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning sent the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team past Marshall 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday, May 9.
Winning pitcher Grace Cook got the Warriors within 4-3 on a run-scoring single with one out in the sixth. Jordan Genz followed with a single to right, putting a pair of runners in scoring position for Pingel who lined the first pitch she saw from Emily Brodbeck to center to give Lakeside a 5-4 edge.
Cook exited after allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh. Reliever Kieghtan Rank got Kate Luzenski to fly out to center for the second out before walking Brodbeck to load the bases. Rank then induced a ground ball on the infield to end it.
Pingel hit a solo shot to center in the third to give Lakeside (11-5) a 2-1 edge.
Marshall took a 4-2 advantage on back-to-back RBI hits by Kaitlin Jesberger and Josi Mender in the fourth.
Cook allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out three with four walks over 6 1/3 innings.
Brodbeck took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in seven frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,
MARSHALL 4
Lakeside 101 003 0 -- 5 8 2
Marshall 011 200 0 -- 4 10 3
Leading hitters -- LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR); M: Quam 3x4, Dahl 2x4.