Lake Mills sophomore Ava Schmidt (left) and Cambridge/Deerfield sophomore Paige Fleming battle for possession during the first half of a Capitol Conference girls soccer game at LMHS on Tuesday. The L-Cats won 4-0 and Schmidt scored twice.
Lake Mills sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (left) and Cambridge/Deerfield senior Aevri Ciha battle for possession during the first half of a Capitol Conference girls soccer match at LMHS on Tuesday. The L-Cats won 4-0, improving to 7-2-3 overall.
Sophomore Ava Schmidt scored two goals and Lake Mills rolled past visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 4-0 in a Capitol Conference girls soccer game at LMHS on Tuesday, May 3.
Schmidt scored on an assist by sophomore Olivia Klubertanz in the 24th minute to make it 1-0. Freshman Addie Ninneman doubled the L-Cats lead in the 33rd minute and junior Kaci Everson was credited for the assist.
In the second half, Everson scored on an assist by senior Josy Cefalu in the 54th minute before Schmidt scored unassisted at the 64:14 mark for the final margin as the L-Cats pushed their record to 7-2-3 overall and 2-1-1 in conference matches.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped three shots to earn the shutout victory.
“This was an all around great team win tonight,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “I’m so proud of the way that every girl fought tonight and earned this win, on parent’s night.
“Our defense was outstanding. Girls that started and came off the bench gave everything they had for this shutout. We really limited their attack, and we will need to continue to grow from this success.
“Olivia Klubertanz, Cefalu, Payton Kelly and Nev Ninneman dominated the middle of the field for us tonight, and that ultimately led to all three of our forwards finding the back of the net. Ava, Addie, and Kaci all had outstanding goals. We are excited to continue our work.”
C/D United (3-5-1, 1-3-0) sophomore Kaila Buehler made four saves and senior Isabella Graffin stopped three shots.
LAKE MILLS 4, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 0
Cambridge/Deerfield 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 2 2 — 4
First half: LM — Schmidt (Klubertanz), 23:02; A. Ninneman (Everson), 32:35.
Second half: LM — Everson (Cefalu), 53:42; Schmidt, 64:14.