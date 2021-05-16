Freshman pitcher Kieghtan Rank threw a complete-game six-hitter, allowing two earned runs, as the Lakeside Lutheran softball beat topped Luther Prep 6-2 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday.
Rank struck out six and walked one as the Warriors improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in the league.
"We picked up a nice win to get back on track after dropping a couple to some really good teams early in the week," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "LPS battled and got a few hits but couldn't string many together.
"Kieghtan threw well and we got timely hits along with great execution in the short game early. Late in the game we hit the ball hard and LPS made a number of nice plays."
Warriors catcher Olyvia Uecker threw a runner out trying to steal second in the first inning. Lakeside plated three runs in the bottom of the frame. Nora Statz had a run-scoring single and Alyssa Reinke had a two-RBI base knock.
Kylee Gnabasik laid down a sacrifice bunt in the second, scoring Greta Pingel, to make it a four-run affair.
Sarah Vance plated Abby Pechman, who had one of her two doubles to lead off the third inning, and Sophie Eckl's RBI single made it 4-2. RBIs by Reinke and Abby Meis made it 6-2 after three frames.
Phoenix starter Emma Bortulin allowed four earned on four hits over six innings.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
LUTHER PREP 2
Luther Prep 002 000 0 — 2 6 1
Lakeside Lutheran 312 000 x — 6 4 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (L; 6-4-6-4-0-2); LL: Rank (W; 7-6-2-2-6-1).
Leading hitters — LP: Pechman 2x3 (2 2B), Deisinger (2B).
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
FOND DU LAC — Lakeside Lutheran's softball team fell 9-8 in extras and lost 7-1 in a doubleheader at Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Saturday.
The Warriors (7-6) scored five times with two outs in the seventh to square it at eight. Alyssa Reinke walked with the bases loaded, Abby Meis had a two-run double to cut the deficit to 8-6. Greta Pingel's two-RBI base knock to center then tied it. Pingel, who took third on the throw, was stranded to force extras.
Alayna Suprenand hit a one-out, go-ahead solo home run in the eighth. Lakeside, which was the home team for the opener, loaded the bases with one down after a double by Olyvia Uecker, a single by Jenna Shadoski and a Nora Statz walk. Two strikeouts by Audrey Schumacher made it final.
"The first game was a great competitive game," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Nora Statz absolutely crushed a ball for a three-run homer to give us the lead in the third.
"Winnebago took the lead and we came roaring back with five runs in the seventh. We sent all nine batters to the plate but couldn't get the final hit we needed."
Amber Johnson was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a home run and Schumacher struck out seven, allowing eight earned on 12 hits in a complete-game effort.
Kieghtan Rank took the loss, giving up seven earned on 16 hits while striking out two and walking two over eight innings.
Meis was 3-for-4. Uecker, Statz and Reinke all had two-hit games.
In the finale, Suprenand hit a no-out three-run shot in the first and had a solo blast in the fourth for the final margin.
Kendra Blake was 2-for-3 with a double for the Warriors and Rank allowed three earned on six hits over 3 2/3 innings in the loss. Grace Cook threw 2 1/3 clean frames in relief, striking out four and allowing one hit.
"In game two, they jumped out to an early lead and we threatened but couldn't get anything through," Doering said. "WLA is a very athletic team with great defense and great speed. They played well all day.
"We are still doing a great job competing. We are challenging very good teams. I am really pleased with the girls energy and willing to never give up."
The Warriors play at Waterloo on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
First game
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 9,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8 (8)
Winn. Lutheran 110 321 01 — 9 16 1
Lakeside Luth 003 000 50 — 8 12 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WL: Schumacher (W; 8-12-8-8-7-6); LL: Rank (L; 8-16-9-7-2-2).
Leading hitters — WL: Suprenand 2x5 (HR), Johnson 4x5 (2 2B, HR), Frey 2x5 (2B), Anhalt 2x5, Schumacher 2x4, Loehr 2x3; LL: Statz 2x4 (HR, 2B), Uecker 2x4 (2B), Meis 3x4 (2B), Reinke 2x4.
Second game
WINNEBAGO LUTHERAN 7,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside Luth 001 000 0 — 1 6 3
Winn. Lutheran 312 100 x — 7 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (L; 3.2-6-7-3-1-1), Cook (2.1-1-0-0-4-0); WL: Boelk (W; 7-6-1-1-4-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Blake 2x3 (2B), Rank (2B); WL: Suprenand 2x2 (2HR), Anhalt (2B).