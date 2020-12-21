Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-best 19 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated visiting Luther Prep 59-48 in a nonconference game on Friday, extending its win streak in the rivalry to five games.
The Warriors (3-2) led 33-24 at the break with Birkholz, who also had 11 rebounds, doing the bulk of his damage offensively before halftime.
“We would like Levi to take that more aggressive role offensively,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Sometimes we have to tell him to take those shots. He did that naturally tonight. Our team feeds off that. When he gets in the zone he can take over the game. For Levi to understand we need him to do that this season. Last season as a freshman he didn’t need to do that. He’s our scoring threat now. (Rebounding) is another key part to his play. It isn’t just the scoring. He’s an all-around player.
“When teams need to deal with him, that opens things up for John O’Donnell and others. We had balanced scoring. That shows the value of Levi being double-teamed and guarded to open things up for others.”
Senior forward Nick Montgomery had a 3-point play after a five-second violation, pulling the Phoenix (2-3) within 40-35 midway through the second half.
The Warriors, who have won consecutive games, quickly answered on transition baskets by sophomore guard Jay Yahnke and senior guard Tersony Vater.
Luther Prep, which has lost three straight, wasn’t able to cut the deficit to less than seven points down the stretch. Lakeside upped its lead to 55-39 after seven straight points, including a 3-pointer, by sophomore guard Trey Lauber, who finished with 10 points.
“We felt that the strength of their team is five guys scoring eight to ten points,” Jahns said. They have guys who are capable shooters. They like to get out and go. They play with an intensity and enthusiasm. We wanted to control the tempo. We knew halfcourt wise, we had good matchups. Managing the basketball and not turning it over was important.
“We were in better control in the second half. When you play Prep they play hard the entire time. That was the focus to make sure we didn’t give up anything easy.”
Senior forward John O’Donnell had nine points and senior guard Gabe Uttech and senior forward Ian Olszewski had six apiece for the Warriors.
Junior guard Tom Balge tallied 14 points and senior forward Nick Montgomery and junior forward Thomas Koelpin had seven each for the Phoenix.
Lakeside had a 12-5 run to go up 22-13 with six minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. Birkholz scored nine points in the final 4:20 of the half, including a 3-pointer and 3-point play on back-to-back possessions, to help maintain the edge.
Early in the second frame, Birkholz scored on a baseline backdoor cut and dished to Uttech for a corner 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 16.
Koelpin had a pair of baskets and senior guard Elijah Shevey made two free throws after being fouled in transition as the Phoenix started to rally.
Lakeside then answered with a 15-4 spurt, capped by a Lauber layin with under three minutes to play.
Lakeside plays at Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59,
LUTHER PREP 48
Luther Prep 24 24 — 48
Lakeside Lutheran 33 26 — 59
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 0 2-2 2; Lawrenz 1 0-0 2; Balge 5 4-5 14; Guse 1 0-0 3; Fix 2 1-2 6; Koelpin 3 0-1 7; Montgomery 3 1-3 7; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 3; Baumann 0 4-6 4. Totals 16 12-19 48.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-3 6; Jahnke 1 0-0 2; Vater 2 1-2 5; Olszewski 1 4-6 6; Main 1 0-0 2; Birkholz 6 6-8 19; Lauber 3 2-2 10; O’Donnell 4 1-1 9. Totals 20 15-22 59.
3-point goals: LP 4 (Guse 1, Fix 1, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: LP 17; LL 14.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64,
POYNETTE 49
POYNETTE — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 24 points and senior forward John O’Donnell added 15 in his first game action of the season, helping the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team start Capitol North play with a 64-49 victory at Poynette on Tuesday.
The Warriors (2-2, 1-0 Capitol) outscored the Pumas 41-26 after halftime and Birkholz registered 21 second-half points.
“In the first half he gave away some opportunities to score,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said of Birkholz.
“He distributed the ball versus finishing. In the second half, he was much more aggressive taking it to the hole and being patient on offense. He scored on some touch and re-touch plays coming off screens. He penetrated and finished to weaken defense. He did a good job in the second half.”
Senior guard Gabe Uttech finished with seven for Lakeside, including the team’s only two 3s.
Poynette, which was playing its season opener, struggled at times against fullcourt pressure.
“We tried to extend the court and utilize fullcourt pressure a good amount of the game,” Jahns said. “They have two good returning players in Kelby Petersen and Nik Feller. Last year I thought they ran offense well for those guys. We wanted to extend it and felt depth was an advantage of ours.
“In the second half the wear and tear of playing 84 feet for the entire game started to show. Keeping them under 50 points was a key. The halfcourt defense when we had to settle in was also pretty good.
“This didn’t come easy by any stretch. Certainly you’re happy with the outcome and win. Took some things forward that helped us.
“We are a young team and playing like a young team at times. We struggled offensively a little bit. Tonight was our fourth different starting lineup of the season, which contributed to a little bit of the struggle.”
Feller, a senior forward, finished with 22 points and senior guard Jaden McCormick had 10.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64, POYNETTE 49
Lakeside Lutheran 23 41 — 64
Poynette 23 26 — 49
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 1-2 7; Veers 1 2-2 4; Miller 1 1-2 3; Yahnke 0 1-2 1; Vater 1 1-2 3; Olszewski 2 1-2 5; Main 1 0-0 2; Birkholz 9 6-10 24; O’Donnell 7 1-7 15. Totals 24 14-29 64.
POYNETTE — K. Peterson 2 1-1 5; McCormick 4 0-0 10; Radewan 1 0-0 3; Feller 9 1-3 22; C. Peterson 4 0-2 9. Totals 20 2-6 49.
3-point goals: LL 2 (Uttech 2); P 7 (Feller 3, McCormick 2, Radewan, C. Peterson). Total fouls: LL 11; P 20.
