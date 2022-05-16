MONROE -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team placed fifth at the season's final Capitol Conference mini meet contested at Monroe Country Club on Monday, May 16.
Cooper Jensen led the Warriors, who shot 179, with a round of 43. Brandon Kreutz (44), Bear Deavers (46) and Will Popp (46) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 215 to take ninth. Mason Levake led the L-Cats with a round of 48, Lukas Kleinfeldt and Mathew Nelson both shot 54s and Kevin Williams shot 59.
Team scores: Lodi 160, Cambridge 166, Monticello/Belleville 178, New Glarus 178, Lakeside Lutheran 179, Columbus 188, Luther Prep 197, Wisconsin Heights 202, Lake Mills 215.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
LODI — The Lakeside Lutheran boys golf team placed sixth at the Capitol Conference mini-meet at Lodi Golf Course on Tuesday, May 10.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 188, placing sixth. Brandon Kreutz carded a 43 to lead the Warriors. Noah Weidner (47), Will Popp (49) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.
Lake Mills shot 204 and took eighth. Mason Levake shot 48 while Lukas Kleinfeldt, Matthew Nelson and Kevin Williams all shot 52s.
Cambridge's Nick Buckman earned co-medalist honors after shooting. Lodi shot 159 to beat Cambridge by two for the team title.
Team scores -- Lodi 159, Cambridge 161, Monticello 176, New Glarus 182, Watertown Luther Prep 184, Lakeside Lutheran 188, Columbus 191, Lake Mills 204, Wisconsin Heights 257.
L-Cats 11th at New Glarus
NEW GLARUS — The Lake Mills boys golf team placed 11th at the New Glarus Invitational contested at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Wednesday, May 11.
The L-Cats shot 422. Lukas Kleinfeldt led the team by shooting 101, Claudia Curtis and Mathew Nelson both shot 106 and Mason Levake shot 109.
Monroe’s Berton Leach carded a 74, winning medalist honors by three strokes, and Mineral Point shot 325 to edge La Crosse Aquinas by three shots for the team title.
Team scores: Mineral Point 325, La Crosse Aquinas 328, Monticello 344, Evansville 344, Monroe 349, New Glarus 358, Brodhead 369, River Valley 391, Lancaster 407, Argyle 420, Lake Mills 422, Dodgeville incomplete.