MILWAUKEE — Lakeside Lutheran's boys track and field team finished second with 150 points at Saturday's Sitz Invitational hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran.
Wisconsin Lutheran won the boys title with 153 points.
"We are extremely proud of how our athletes competed against the higher level of competition we saw on Saturday," Lakeside Lutheran co-head track and field coach Justin Vanderhoof said. "We were a little short-handed due to illness and other factors, especially on the girls' side, but they didn't back down from the challenge they faced on Saturday.
"Instead, the competition drove many of our athletes to hit new PRs and season highs."
Senior Cameron Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 15.89 and placed second in the 300 hurdles (41.44) for the Warriors. Sophomore Ben Buxa won the shot put (47-2 3/4), throwing 2 1/2 feet farther than his previous season best, and placed third in the discus (122-2).
Junior Kyle Main took second in the 100 (11.45) and 400 (PR, 50.84) while placing third in the 200 (22.91). He broke his 400 personal record by 1.9 seconds. Freshman Karsten Grundahl took second in the 1,600 (PR and team season-high, 4:40.55). In the 3,200, freshman Cameron Weiland placed second in 10:17.55 while freshman Mark Garcia was third in 10:20.13.
Senior Seth Veers finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.65). The Warriors placed second in the 800 relay (juniors Jameson Schmidt and Caleb Andrews, sophomore Jay Yahnke and junior Spencer Sturgill) in 1:35.94 and third in the 1,600 relay (junior Aaron Fritz, sophomore Ethan Schuetz, Schmidt and freshman Alex Reinke) in 3:42.12.
Nate Krenke also PR'd in the 400, taking fourth in 55.2.
Lakeside’s girls finished fourth.
Junior Mya Hemling won the 400 in 1:04.27. Senior Grace Seim was second in the high jump (4-10), matching a personal record from two seasons ago, and third in the 100 hurdles (PR, 17.87). Sophomore Marissa Duddeck took second in the long jump (15-10 1/4). Freshman Paige Krahn was third in the 3,200 in 13:13.30.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Madelyn Vanderhoof, Minning, senior Evelyn Schauer and Hemling took third in 4:32.52.
Seim set her new season high for the triple jump (28-09.25), finishing eighth.
Freshman Brielle Leis added 5 1/2 feet to her discus PR, throwing 79-10 to take third, and also set a team season high.
"It is so much fun to watch this group of young athletes grow and develop," Vanderhoof said. "Each meet, we see them growing closer as a team, cheering each other on, congratulating one another, and supporting each other when things don't go so well."
Team scores — boys: Wisconsin Lutheran 153; Lakeside Lutheran 150; Milwaukee Marquette 101.5; Jefferson 89.5; Whitefish Bay 56.5; West Allis Hale 54; Brown Deer 21.5; Milwaukee Pius XI 20.
Team scores — girls: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 217.5; Whitefish Bay 152; Jefferson 86; Lakeside Lutheran 84; West Allis Hale 61.5; Milwaukee Pius XI 50; Brown Deer 23.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys and girls track and field teams won several events at the Waterloo quadrangular on Tuesday.
The Warrior boys won 13 events.
First place finishers for Lakeside included Kyle Main in the 100 (11.63) and 200 (23.42), Cameron Weiland in the 800 (2:11.46), Christian Schmidt in the 100 hurdles (15.67) and 300 hurdles (43.78), the 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, Jonah Heyerholm, Alex Reinke and Main in 45.20, the 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Caleb Andrews, Jay Yahnke and Sturgill in 1:36.64, the 1,600 relay team of Tyler Greens, Mark Garcia, Karsten Grundahl and Weiland in 3:49.29, the 3,200 relay team of Nate Krenke, Isaiah Minning, Jonathan Abel and Weiland in 9:10.66, Ben Buxa in the shot put (42-5 1/2) and discus (116-0), Jameson Schmidt in the long jump (17-10) and Seth Veers in the triple jump (38-1 1/2).
Lakeside’s girls won eight events.
Winners included Harmony Schmidt in the 100 (14.41), Paige Krahn in the 800 (2:42.78), Natalie Raymond in the 1,600 (6:29.65), the 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Schmidt in 54.97, the 800 relay team of Vanderhoof, Marissa Duddeck, Claire Heinrich and Evelyn Schauer in 1:59.31, the 1,600 relay team of Hadley Wendorff, Raymond, Natalie Punzel and Abigail Minning in 4:47.50, the 3,200 relay team of Mya Hemling, Elida Nerothin, Minning and Punzel in 11:34.39, and Evelyn Schauer in the pole vault (7-6).