Lakeside Lutheran put the clamps down defensively on Lake Country Lutheran, the second-ranked team in Division 3.
LCL returned the favor and held the Warriors to a season-low point total, coming away with a 48-36 win in the boys basketball Holiday Classic at LLHS on Tuesday afternoon.
“They have five guys who are all long, athletic and can lock on,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said of Lake Country’s defense. “They don’t necessarily have a matchup you can exploit. They can guard the ball and individuals. They had a guy who could guard Levi Birkholz with minimal help. A couple of times they picked him and forced him to get rid of the basketball. We didn’t have that next guy to knock down shots because they have guys that can get to them.
“We only had four offensive rebounds and shot 31 percent. They have every matchup and can control a certain guy without allocating resources. They play straight up and it’s hard to get to the lane and get shots up. That’s what makes them good is the ability to defend as one.”
Lightning junior guard Noah Howard led all scorers with 16 points, hitting crucial shots to maintain a double-digit lead in the second half. Gavin Theis and Benjamin Lubbers each contributed 11 points and leading scorer Luke Haertle finished with nine, well below his season average of 25.
“We gave them everything they could handle,” Jahns said. “Pleased with our defensive effort. Ian Olszewski did a heck of a job on Haertle. Our team defensive effort was what it needed to be. (Lake Country) was equally good defensively.
“For us to only get 36 points isn’t going to do it. That part is disappointing. You ask guys to compete, play hard and you need a few other things to go right against a good team. Proud of how we played and feel we can compete with those teams in the upper echelon and today showed that.”
Sophomore point guard Levi Birkholz led the Warriors with 15 points and senior forward John O’Donnell had six. Lakeside went 2-for-4 at the free throw line and made four 3s of the game’s seven 3-pointers.
Senior guard Gabe Uttech, sophomore guard Will Miller and sophomore forward Trey Lauber all hit 3-pointers in a short stretch to cut the lead to 41-30 with under five minutes to play in the second half. Howard scored twice in the next several possessions and Lakeside (5-3) wasn’t able to capitalize on a few LCL miscues to inch any closer down the stretch.
Lake Country, which averages 66 points a game, improves to 9-0 and is behind only Racine St. Catherine’s in the most recent WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll for D3.
Lakeside travels to face Waterloo on Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 48,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 36
Lake Country Lutheran 20 28 — 48
Lakeside Lutheran 12 24 — 36
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 7 0-0 16; Haertle 3 3-7 9; Nehls 0 1-2 1; Theis 4 2-2 11; Lubbers 5 1-1 11. Totals 19 7-12 48.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 0-0 5; Veers 1 0-0 2; Miller 1 0-0 3; Birkholz 7 1-2 15; Lauber 2 0-0 5; O’Donnell 2 1-2 6. Totals 15 2-4 36.
3-point goals: LCL 3 (Howard 2, Theis 1); LL 4 (Lauber 1, Miller 1, O’Donnell 1, Uttech 1). Total fouls: LCL 11; LL 15.
