NEW GLARUS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys golf team took third with a team score of 174 at the season's first Capitol Conference multi held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club on Tuesday, April 19.
Brandon Kreutz led the Warriors with a round of 39, sharing medalist honors with Cambridge's Kian Bystol-Flores. Cooper Jensen (44), Bear Deavers (44) and Will Popp (47) also scored.
Cambridge and Lodi both shot 167. The Blue Devils won the meet via tiebreaker since their fifth-place golfer had a lower score.
BLUE JAY INVITATIONAL
CAMBRIDGE -- Lakeside played in the Blue Jay Invitational at Lake Ripley Country Club, an 18-hole, two-man event consisting of three different formats on Wednesday, April 20.
The tandems played six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of scramble.
Bear Deavers and Brandon Kreutz shot 80 in group A. Cooper Jensen and Noah Weidner shot 89 in group B. Will Popp and Brady Grambsch shot 101 in group C.
Team scores - group A: Cambridge 67, La Crosse Aquinas 69, Abundant Life 70, Fort Atkinson 72, New Glarus 78, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Columbus 82, Monticello/Belleville 86, Beaver Dam 87, Lake Mills 95.
Team scores - group B: Cambridge 77, New Glarus 81, Abundant Life 81, Fort Atkinson 82, Lakeside Lutheran 89, Monticello/Belleville 89, Beaver Dam 90, Columbus 91, La Crosse Aquinas 95, Lake Mills 98.
Team scores - group C: Fort Atkinson 79, New Glarus 85, Cambridge 86, Monticello/Belleville 88, Abundant Life 89, Columbus 96, La Crosse Aquinas 99, Lakeside Lutheran 101, Beaver Dam 103, Lake Mills 106.