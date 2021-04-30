Taylor Roughen’s latest gem was perfect.
The L-Cats’ senior pitcher struck out 14, retiring the other on a bunt attempt, in a perfect game as the Lake Mills softball team topped visiting Luther Prep 10-0 in five innings during a Capitol North game at Rotary Park on Thursday.
“We hit a quiet 11 hits, which got the job done,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “Taylor has been pitching simply dominant thus far. She has thrown 29 strikeouts in her first two games and is in total command of hitting her spots regardless of what pitch she is throwing.
“She’s an even better person and leader on and off the field and is a genuinely good, strong young woman. She’s a shining example of someone who has worked her tail off for every single thing she’s achieved and deserves every bit of the successes she is pilling up. We all look forward to continuing this journey in the very difficult Capitol North Conference.”
After a walk and single by Ellie Evenson, who finished 3-for-3, Roughen helped her own cause with a two-run double. McKenna Grossman’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 after an inning.
Evenson had an RBI single in the second before the team scored on an error and Roughen had a sac fly, pushing the advantage to 6-0.
Roughen, Grossman and Syd Schwartz all had two hits for the L-Cats (2-0 overall and Capitol North).
Luther Prep (0-2, 0-2) starter Emma Bortulin gave up eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
The L-Cats play at Marshall this afternoon at 5 p.m. The Phoenix host Catholic Central on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 10,
LUTHER PREP 0 (5)
Luther Prep 000 00x x — 0 0 3
Lake Mills 330 04 x — 10 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: E. Bortulin (L; 4.1-11-10-8-1-6); LM: Roughen (W; 5-0-0-0-14-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Evenson 3x3, Roughen 2x3 (2B), Grossman 2x3, Schwartz 2x2.
