Taylor Roughen struck out 19 in a one-hitter, hitting a two-run home run, and the top-seeded Lake Mills softball team beat eighth-seeded Dodgeland/Hustisford 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Rotary Park on Monday.
The first 13 outs Roughen recorded were via strikeout. She surrendered a first-inning single to Autumn Soter and was perfect after that en route to earning the decision.
Lake Mills (21-3) loaded the bases with no outs in the first but didn’t score. Taylor Wollin had a run-scoring single in the second that scored Belle Topel, who doubled to lead off the inning. Emily Wollin, who was courtesy running for catcher Taylor Wollin, scored later in the inning on a passed ball.
After consecutive RBI singles by Tessa Kottwitz and Ellie Evenson, Roughen’s two-out, two-run shot to left on a 1-1 pitch made it 6-0.
Evenson and Kottwitz had three hits apiece. Roughen and Topel were each 2-for-3 and scored twice. Taylor Wollin was 2-for-4.
For Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-11), Morgan Kehl took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on 11 hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one. Kira Schall allowed three earned on four hits in two innings of relief, walking one.
The L-Cats host fourth-seeded Cambridge, which beat fifth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran 11-6 on Monday, in Wednesday’s regional final.
LAKE MILLS 9, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0
Dodgeland/Hustisford 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Lake Mills 020 412 X — 9 15 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH: Kehl (L; 4-11-6-5-3-1), Schall (2-4-3-3-0-1); LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-19-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2x3 (HR), Topel 2x3 (2B), Evenson 3x3, Kottwitz 3x4, T. Wollin 2x4.