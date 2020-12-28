Warriors defeated by Glarner Knights

NEW GLARUS -- Senior guard Jaylynn Benson led all scorers with 17 points as New Glarus beat the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 52-42 in a Capitol Conference crossover game on Monday.

The Glarner Knights (7-3) had a couple of 3-point plays late in the first half en route to leading 33-26 at the halftime break.

The Warriors, who were only able to pull within four in the second half, made five 3-pointers and shot just 9-for-21 at the free throw line.

"We got a lot of nice looks at point blank range and missed bunnies," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "New Glarus is very disciplined. They run offense well and play nice halfcourt defense. They play a similar style to what we play.

"The referees came over after the game and said it was a great game to officiate. Both teams pushed the ball up the court. It was a physical game and we got outrebounded. It wasn't our best shooting night, but there's no doubt we had a lot of effort."

Senior guard Olyvia Uecker led Lakeside (5-2) with eight points. Junior forward Claire Liddicoat added seven points and senior forward Julia Neuberger finished with six.

Lakeside hosts DeForest on Saturday at 3 p.m.

NEW GLARUS 52,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42

Lakeside Lutheran  26  16  —  42

New Glarus  33  19  —  52

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 1 0-1 2, Heckmann 1 0-1 3, Schuetz 1 0-4 2, Shadoski 1 2-2 4, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Uecker 2 2-4 8, Liddicoat 2 2-3 7, Neuberger 2 2-3 6, Riesen 1 1-2 3, Mlsna 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-1 3. Totals 14 9-21 42.

NEW GLARUS — Atwell 3 1-2 7, Nommensen 3 5-7 11, Eichelkraut 1 1-3 3, Schadewalt 2 3-4 9, Klosterman 1 0-0 3, Benson 7 3-3 17, Marty 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-19 52.

3-point goals: LL 5 (Uecker 2, Heckmann 1, Liddicoat 1, Murray 1); H 3 (Schadewalt 2, Klosterman 1). Total fouls: LL 19; NG 20.

TUESDAY'S RESULT

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51,

POYNETTE 22

Senior forward Julia Neuberger led all scorers with 13 points and senior guard Kaylee Raymond added 12 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team topped Poynette 51-22 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Tuesday.

"Poynette was playing a 3-2 zone and we really wanted to make sure we got the ball in to the post and got inside-outside looks," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We wanted to get posts involved, kick it out, rotate the defense and attack the zone from the weakside."

The Warriors (5-1, 1-1 Capitol) led 22-12 at the break, surrendering only five field goals and no 3-pointers.

"This was a great defensive game," Asmus said. "In the second half we held them to ten points. We had much better enthusiasm and energy in the second half. We got them to turn the ball over."

Raymond made three of the team's five 3-pointers and was 3-for-4 at the free throw line.

Senior forward Lily Schuetz and senior guard Mia Murray each tallied seven points for the Warriors.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51, POYNETTE 22

Poynette 12 10 — 22

Lakeside Lutheran 22 29 — 51

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 3-5 7; Chadwick 0 1-2 1; Wakefield 0 0-2 0; Bruchs 0 5-13 5; Small 1 0-0 2; Meister 0 1-2 1; Wagner 2 2-2 6. Totals 5 12-26 22.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 0 1-2 1; Heckmann 1 1-2 4; Schuetz 3 1-2 7; Gnabasik 0 1-3 1; Raymond 3 3-4 12; Stein 2 0-0 4; Neuberger 6 1-3 13; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Misna 0 0-4 0; Murray 2 2-3 7. Totals 18 10-23 51.

3-point goals: P 0; LL 5 (Raymond 3, Heckmann, Murray). Total fouls: P 20; LL 17.

