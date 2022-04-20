Lakeside Lutheran freshman Tyler Dahlie competes in the boys 3,200 relay during a Capitol Conference quadrangular at Cambridge High School on Tuesday, April 19. The Warriors won the race in 9 minutes, 18.04 seconds and the boys team claimed 10 events at the meet.
CAMBRIDGE — Lakeside Lutheran's boys won ten events at a Capitol Conference quadrangular hosted by Cambridge on Tuesday, April 19.
Senior Kyle Main swept the 100 meter dash in 11.58 seconds and the 200 in 22.50 to lead the Warriors, who defeated Lake Mills 91-55.
Sophomore Daniel Ertman won the 400 in 55.28. Sophomore Karsten Grundahl won the 800 in 2:02.08. Senior Jonathan Abel won the 3,200 in 11:04.15.
Junior David Taylor-Evert won the shot put (46-9). Junior Ben Buxa won the discus (116-6).
The 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Jay Yahnke, Ben Krauklis and Alex Reinke won in 1:35.41. The 1,600 relay team of Tyler Dahlie, Will Hemling, Ethan Schuetz and Reinke won in 3:37.8. The 3,200 relay team of Hemling, Dahlie, Abel and Josh Hecht won in 9:18.04.
Lake Mills senior Carson Lund swept the boys long jump (20- 1/2) and triple jump (40-6 3/4) while senior Kyle Popowski swept the 110 high hurdles (16.11) and 300 hurdles (42.17) to lead the L-Cats. Freshman AJ Bender won the high jump on tiebreaker criterion at 5-10. The 400 relay team won in 44.86.
Senior Meghann Christian swept the girls shot put (32-1 1/2) and discus (105-9) to lead the Lake Mills girls, who edged Lakeside 67-66. Senior Abigail Toepfer won the long jump 16-8 1/2). Junior Kenzie Nielsen won the 100 (13.52). Junior Ali Dean won the 100 hurdles (18.97). Freshman Michaela Kennedy won the 300 hurdles (1:02.26). Junior Madi Hahn won the 1,600 in 6:17.04. The 400 relay team won in 53.84.
Lakeside’s girls won six events.
Senior Mya Hemling won the 200 (26.90). Junior Natalie Punzel won the 3,200 in 14:07.89. Junior Marissa Duddeck won the triple jump (32-2).
The 800 relay team of Carly Paske, Claire Heinrich, Cecelia Krahn and Hemling won in 1:55.91. The 1,600 relay team of Madelyn Vanderhoof, Abigail Minning, Amelia Povich and Paige Krahn won in 4:35.98. The 3,200 relay team of Minning, Krahn, Povich and Punzel won in 11:25.60.
