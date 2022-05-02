The Lake Mills softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by sweeping visiting Martin Luther in a nonconference doubleheader at Rotary Park on Friday, April 29.
The L-Cats (12-1) won the first game 11-0 and the second game 13-0.
Avery Chilson pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine with one walk, to earn the decision in the first game. Offensively, Tessa Kottwitz hit the first of Lake Mills’ three home runs, sending a two-run shot over the fence in center to make it 8-0 in the third. Taylor Wollin led off the fifth with a homer to left and Kate Gero’s two-run blast later in the frame enacted the 10-run rule.
Emily Wollin had two hits, drove in a pair and scored three times. Taylor Wollin and Kottwitz also each had two-hit games.
In the second game, Ava Kleinfeldt fanned 11 over five innings of two-hit ball with no walks to earn the victory.
The L-Cats scored four runs in the first, including on a single by Chilson. Belle Topel had a run-scoring base knock in the fifth before Payton Quest’s two-run double made it 12-0.
Sellnow and Kottwitz both went 2-for-4, scoring three times. Kleinfeldt also had two hits.
First game
LAKE MILLS 11,
MARTIN LUTHER 0 (5)
Martin Luther 000 00 — 0 2 2
Lake Mills 044 03 — 11 10 0
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x3 (HR), T. Wollin 2x3 (2B, HR), E. Wollin 2x3, Sellnow (2B), Gero (HR).