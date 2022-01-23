WRESTLING Wrestling: Warriors fall in to Cougars in dual Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clinton recorded seven pins in a 54-30 victory over Lakeside Lutheran’s wrestlers on Thursday, Jan. 20.Winning by fall for Lakeside were Dane McIlvain at 126 pounds, Noah Weidner at 138, Elijah Grow at 145 and Isaac Winters at 160. Markus Rabehl received a forfeit at 132.CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30106 — Braydyn Collins (C) pinned Elijah Vik (LL) at 1:32113 — Izzy Pfeifer (C) pinned James Santiago Monday (LL) at 0:56*120 — D‘Angelo Vernon (C) pinned Brett Thoma (LL) at 1:32126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Taylor Beaudin (C) at 1:00132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit138 — Noah Weidner (LL) pinned Wyatt Burt (C) at 3:33145 — Elijah Grow (LL) pinned Riley Edwards (C) at 0:38152 — Cody Sullivan (C) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 4:53160 — Isaac Winters (LL) pinned Chase Adrian-Welsh (C) at 0:52170 — Gage Brown (C) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 3:16182 — Kameron Christiansen (C) pinned Pierre Schultz (LL) at 1:36195 — Connar Schell (C) received forfeit220 — Jace Holloway (C) received forfeit285 — Lance Kutz (C) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at 0:23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lake Mills Commons Park redevelopment to include renovation to Veterans Memorial, additional sidewalks Girls basketball: L-Cats hold off Phoenix in overtime Lake Mills Town Board eyes recurring $200,000 tax levy increase ‘Evolve or die’: Wisconsin’s labor shortage could last years. Here’s how employers, workers can succeed Locals donate to Jefferson County Humane Society in memory of Betty White Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin