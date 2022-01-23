Clinton recorded seven pins in a 54-30 victory over Lakeside Lutheran’s wrestlers on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Winning by fall for Lakeside were Dane McIlvain at 126 pounds, Noah Weidner at 138, Elijah Grow at 145 and Isaac Winters at 160. Markus Rabehl received a forfeit at 132.

CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30

106 — Braydyn Collins (C) pinned Elijah Vik (LL) at 1:32

113 — Izzy Pfeifer (C) pinned James Santiago Monday (LL) at 0:56

*120 — D‘Angelo Vernon (C) pinned Brett Thoma (LL) at 1:32

126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Taylor Beaudin (C) at 1:00

132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit

138 — Noah Weidner (LL) pinned Wyatt Burt (C) at 3:33

145 — Elijah Grow (LL) pinned Riley Edwards (C) at 0:38

152 — Cody Sullivan (C) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 4:53

160 — Isaac Winters (LL) pinned Chase Adrian-Welsh (C) at 0:52

170 — Gage Brown (C) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 3:16

182 — Kameron Christiansen (C) pinned Pierre Schultz (LL) at 1:36

195 — Connar Schell (C) received forfeit

220 — Jace Holloway (C) received forfeit

285 — Lance Kutz (C) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at 0:23

