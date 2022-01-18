WATERTOWN — Levi Birkholz sank 3-pointers to close out each half, and those were the difference for Lakeside Lutheran.
The 6-foot-2 junior hit a 25-foot straight on triple in the closing seconds of regulation to give the Warriors a 52-51 Capitol North win over Luther Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at LPS.
Luther Prep (3-4, 1-1 in conference) opened the game on an 11-2 run, capped by sophomore Ben Vasold’s three-point play with 11 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half. Birkholz, who scored Lakeside’s only points early on a transition dunk, pulled the Warriors back in it with a three-point play of his own. He finished with 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, including a 3 from the top in the final seconds to trim Luther Prep’s lead to 25-20 at halftime.
The Warriors came out in the second period and built a five-point edge of their own. Lakeside was ahead until roughly the two-minute mark when the Phoenix rallied to pull ahead 50-48 with 1 minute, 30 seconds left.
Luther Prep split a pair at the line with a minute left to go ahead by three. The Phoenix secured the board and were fouled once more in the bonus, missing the first attempt. Lakeside countered with a score off a set play to pull within 51-49 and got the ball back with 16 seconds remaining and called timeout. Out of the break, the Warriors drew up an isolation play for Birkholz.
“I thought he’d take it to the hole,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “If they helped, we had Trey (Lauber) opposite where we were going to drive. Levi surveyed with the ball above the key and they were sitting tight in the paint, so he made the decision he wasn’t going to get to the basket without drawing two, three or four guys. He dribbled in and pulled up point blank with four seconds left.
“To be able to persevere and get through not having played our best with win we’ll learn and grow from was good. This is a lesson that you have to be ready to go no matter who you’re playing.
“Our defense stayed consistent and got us the lead back. On a night we offensively struggled, we still put ourselves in position to win by playing good halfcourt defense.”
The Warriors withstood a hostile atmosphere in front of a packed house at LPS.
“A ton of credit to Luther Prep, they were full of energy,” Jahns said. “Their crowd was big and vocal. It was a hostile environment to play in. We knew it was a contest they were there to play. They set us back on our heels early. Happy with our guys that we withstood a hostile environment and didn’t crack. We found a way to win.”
Lakeside (9-2, 3-0) stayed in it behind a balanced attack in which eight Warriors scored. Junior Trey Lauber scored all 10 of his points after the break for the Warriors.
Senior Tom Balge scored a game-high 28 points to lead Luther Prep, which inbounded from halfcourt with three seconds left in regulation but couldn’t get a final look to go.
The Phoenix came out with great defensive intensity and took advantage of cold shooting by the Warriors to score in bunches in transition early. Marcus Fitzsimmons added 14 for the Phoenix.
LAKESIDE 52, LUTHER PREP 51
Lakeside 20 32 — 52
Luther Prep 25 26 — 51
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauber 5 0-0 10, Miller 2 3-6 7, Yahnke 1 1-1 3, Schuetz 1 1-1 3, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 6 3-3 17, Schmidt 2 0-1 4, Misnaming 1 0-2 3, Liermann 1 1-2 3 Totals 20 9-14 52
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 2 1-1 6, Balge 13 2-4 28, Guse 0 1-2 1, Koelpin 2 0-0 4, Fitzsimmons 7 0-1 14 Totals 22 5-10 51
Three-point goals — LL (Lauber 3, Birkholz, Misna), LP (Vasold, Balge 2)
Total fouls — LL 13, LP 17
FRIDAY’S RESULT
MADISON — Junior guard Levi Birkholz tallied a game-high 33 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat host Edgewood 62-59 in a nonconference game on Friday, Jan. 14.
The Warriors (10-2) have won five straight, are 6-0 in games decided by six points or less this season, have a 4-0 record in games decided by three or less and have won their last four outings by a total of 11 points.
“When you get to end-of-game situations, the coaching part is instilling confidence in the team that you can get this done and this is how you do it,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “You lean on what you do well. We defend well.
“Having a player of Levi’s caliber helps. He has a knack to score. When you have that offensively and are locking down to get stops, it puts you in position to win games at the end.”
Birkholz surpassed the 30-point mark for the second time this season and third time in his career despite facing the lion’s share of defensive attention as the Warriors were without junior wing Trey Lauber, who averages 16.3 points per game.
“Ethan Schuetz stepped up in a big way and defended real well against Al Deang,” Jahns said. “He neutralized him throughout the course of the night.”
Schuetz, a junior forward, finished with 10 points.
The Warriors jumped ahead 13-2 early on, relying on their defense to create easy offense while gaining confidence in Lauber’s absence. Lakeside led 30-25 at the break and by 10 in the second period before the Crusaders (3-9) squared it up at 58 with under a minute left. Birkholz then split a pair at the line and Edgewood did the same to make it 59 all. Birkholz had a bucket, the Warriors got a stop and Birkholz hit one at the stripe for the final margin with three seconds left. The Crusaders’ heave at the buzzer came up empty.
“In the second half when we needed Levi to come through, he was clutch,” Jahns said. “Part of it was our guys did a good job moving it and screening so he could get looks without three guys there. This is back-to-back games in late-game situations where Levi responded. For him to do that, that’s when good players have to come through.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 59
Lakeside 30 32 — 62
Edgewood 25 34 — 59
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Willer 1 2-2 4, Schuetz 5 0-0 10, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 12 8-12 33, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Mlsna 1 2-2 4, Liermann 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 13-18 62.
Edgewood — Lamb 2 0-0 5, Krantz 5 1-1 11, Nedelcof 2 0-0 6, Jimenez 4 0-0 12, Trudgeon 4 2-6 12, Cose 1 0-0 2, Deang 0 4-4 4, Schenk 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 7-11 59.
Three-point goals — LL (Birkholz 1) 1; E (Jimenez 4, Trudgeon 2, Nedelcof 2, Lamb 1, Schenk 1) 10.
Total fouls — LL 10, E 16.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
BROOKFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team had its six-game win streak snapped with an 86-78 overtime loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central High School on Saturday, Jan. 15.
The Chargers (14-1) jumped ahead 44-30 at halftime and held a 13-5 advantage in the extra session. KML made 15 3-pointers, including five by Matthew Thistle who scored a team-high 19 points. Austin Wagner notched 17 for the Division 3 fourth-ranked Chargers.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz poured in 38 points for the Warriors (10-3). It was Birkholz’s fourth career 30-point effort and second in as many nights. Senior guard Will Miller added 15 points before fouling out and junior forward Ethan Schuetz produced 13.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 86,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 78 (OT)
Lakeside 30 43 5 — 73
KML 44 29 13 — 86
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) — Lauber 1 0-0 2, Miller 6 1-3 15, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 4 4-4 13, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 15 8-11 38, Schmidt 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 15-20 78.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran — Luehring 2 0-0 6, Thistle 7 0-1 19, Herman 4 0-0 10, Knueppel 3 2-2 8, Wagner 6 3-7 17, Murphy 3 4-7 13, Boxrud 2 0-0 4, Leffel 4 0-0 9. Totals 31 9-17 86.
Three-point goals — LL (Miller 2, Schuetz 1) 3; KML (Thistle 5, Murphy 3, Wagner 2, Herman 2, Luehring 2, Leffel 1) 15.
Total fouls — LL 16, KML 19
Fouled out — LL Miller.