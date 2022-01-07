The Warriors found their footing on defense late in the game, allowing seven points in the final 11 minutes against their crosstown rival L-Cats.
That improvement on defense and some timely offense sparked Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team to a 57-51 overtime win over Lake Mills in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday, Dec. 7.
"We said to the kids that in the last five to six minutes of regulation, you've been in control," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We have to keep the pressure on and keep playing defense. Lake Mills didn't score in overtime, that's a testament to our defense. Our kids dug in and started to get stops when we weren't getting stops before."
L-Cat sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten hit a 3-pointer -- the last of the team's 10 for the evening -- with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 51.
Lakeside senior guard Will Miller missed a jumper in the lane with three seconds left.
In the extra session, Warrior junior wing Trey Lauber hit a jumper in the paint.
Miller then took a charge on Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender, negating a basket and bringing the home faithful to their feet.
"Charges to me are momentum-changing plays," Jahns said. "It's like hitting a 3 on offense. Charges negate a hoop and give guys a foul. We practice them and it's a stat we reward.
"The guy with the most charges gets rewarded at the end year. In many ways, players have a knack for taking them. Will knows how to set it up. He's probably drawn a dozen already this year. That's something he does well. It's a huge thing."
The L-Cats had several empty possessions in search of the tying bucket, including with 1:20 left. Lakeside junior guard Levi Birkholz, who had a game-high 16 points, scored inside to make it 55-51 with 25 seconds left. Miller took another charge with 12.6 seconds left and Birkholz connected on a pair at the stripe for the final margin.
Senior guard Jameson Schmidt added 10 for the Warriors (8-2, 2-0 Capitol), Lauber chipped in eight and junior forward Ethan Schuetz and junior guard Jay Yahnke tallied seven apiece.
"In the first half, Levi picked up two fouls early," Jahns said. "When he came out with 12 minutes to go in the half, we never relinquished the lead. We talk with our guys a lot that it's a team deal. For us to maintain the lead even though Levi didn't play much demonstrates that our younger kids -- first-year varsity players like Schuetz and Yahnke, are acclimating well.
"Schmidt is our only senior, but he's clutch and a gamer. That leadership as the lone senior was important."
Junior guard Liam Carrigan led Lake Mills (5-5, 0-1) with 13 points, Stenbroten finished with 11, freshman guard Ryan Horkan totaled 10 and Bender contributed nine.
"Super proud of these guys," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "They've worked hard all year. Every week we get a little better. Tonight was a testament to what they've been doing. The Deerfield game feels like a million years ago. We are excited to see what we can be this time next week and as the season continues into February."
The L-Cats had their sights set on an upset, pulling ahead from the get-go in the second half after 3-pointers from Bender and Carrigan. Bender had a two-handed flush after springing free on a backdoor cut to give Lake Mills a 35-31 edge. Horkan had a 4-point play after being clobbered on a corner 3 and connected again from deep on an assist by Bender to make it 42-36 midway through the second.
"We were trying to put pressure on the rim off the dribble," Hicklin said. "We wanted to get AJ going to the basket. They'd crash on him to prevent him scoring inside and then he made passes to the right guys on the perimeter. That's what you have to do when a team is packing the lane like they were doing."
After sophomore guard KC Hagedorn scored at the rim to make it 44-38 with 7 minutes left, Lakeside, which has won three straight, went on a 19-7 run, including overtime, to finish it out.
Schmidt hit a corner 3 and midrange jumper and Birkholz had six points -- the loudest of which on a transition two-handed slam -- to give Lakeside a 49-44 lead on the strength of an 11-0 spurt with 3:53 left.
Bender had four points to help close the gap and Birkholz missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Stenbroten's tying 3.
"We were working hard to create shots," Hicklin said. "They got better at jamming the lane and closing out to shooters. We weren't getting clean looks and fatigue played a little bit of a factor down the stretch.
"Proud of the way we executed most of the game. A few times we had long minutes without baskets and that hurt us."
Lakeside has won three straight in the rivalry.
The Warriors travel to face Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the L-Cats take on Edgewood at Waunakee High School in the SwingFam Classic today at 4:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57,
LAKE MILLS 51 (OT)
Lake Mills 23 28 0 -- 51
Lakeside Lutheran 24 27 6 -- 57
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Stenbroten 5 0-0 11, Bender 3 2-2 9, Foster 2 0-0 6, Hagedorn 1 0-0 2, Carrigan 5 0-0 13, Horkan 3 1-1 10. Totals 19 3-3 51.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 2 4-5 8, Miller 2 1-2 5, Yahnke 1 4-4 7, Schuetz 3 0-0 7, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 7 2-3 16, Schmidt 4 1-2 10, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-16 57.
Three-point goals -- LM (Horkan 3, Carrigan 3, Foster 2, Stenbroten 1, Bender 1) 10; LL (Schmidt 1, Yahnke 1, Schuetz 1) 3.
Total fouls -- LL 6, LM 17.
Fouled out -- LM Stenbroten.