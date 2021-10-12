FOX LAKE — The Lake Mills boys took first place while the girls finished third at the Randolph cross country invitational at the Fox Lake Golf Course on Thursday.
Freshman Braxton Walter placed fifth in 19 minutes, 33 seconds to lead Lake Mills, which posted a winning total of 46 points to edge out Omro by six. Junior Landon Dierkes (fifth, 19:48), sophomore James Hafenstein (tenth, 20:31) and freshmen Clovie Cormier-Tardif (13th, 20:46.48) and Max Kressner (14th, 20:46.71) also scored for the L-Cats.
Sophomore Ava Vesperman led the Lake Mills girls, placing sixth in 21:46. Junior Madison Hahn (ninth, 22:57), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (tenth, 22:58) and freshmen Savannah Overhouse (19th, 25:05) and Emilia Garcia-Mercado (35th, 31:43) also scored for the L-Cats.
Johnson Creek’s boys and girls teams each finished fourth.
Senior Jacob Constable (third, 18:53), sophomore Tyler Skogman (12th, 20:44), senior Levi Berres (16th, 20:53), freshman William Mattert (27th, 22:22) and sophomore Ben Trudell (30th, 23:24) scored for Johnson Creek’s boys.
Freshman Rylee Hucke (12th, 23:23) and sophomores Hailey Kvalheim (22nd, 26:35), Hannah Seaborne (24th, 27:52), Ava Sixel (25th, 28:19) and Ansley Wildbanks (26th, 28:42) scored for Johnson Creek’s girls.
Team scores — boys: Lake Mills 46, Omro 52, Wayland 67, Johnson Creek 80, Waterloo 114
Team scores — girls: Lourdes 18, Omro 57, Lake Mills 70, Johnson Creek 99, Waterloo 130