OREGON — Abby Meis drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team won at Oregon 6-4 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, May 17.
Greta Pingel and Jenna Shadoski produced back-to-back two-out RBI singles as the Warriors cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth. Nora Statz singled to leadoff the fifth and scored on an error to tie it.
Pingel, who was 3-for-3, opened the sixth with a single to center, moved up to second on a sacrifice bunt by Shadoski before scoring on Meis’ one-out fly ball to right for a single. Statz followed with an RBI single up the middle.
In the home half of the seventh, the Panthers drew a one-out walk and had a two-out single to get the tying runs aboard. Winning pitcher Grace Cook got a ground ball out to end it, throwing four innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts as the Warriors improved to 14-6.
Starter Kieghtan Rank allowed two earned on six hits in three frames.
“We got some clutch, timely hitting, executed the short game well, played pretty solid on defense and threw strikes in the circle,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Grace and Kieghtan combined to keep their hitters off balance.
“Greta Pingel and Nora Statz had solid nights at the plate. Greta had great at bats all night and came through for us. Abby Meis and Nora also hit the ball hard all night.”