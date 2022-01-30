Senior guard Ethan Foster scored a game-high 19 points to lead four players in double-figures scoring as the Lake Mills boys basketball team beat visiting Poynette 67-50 in a Capitol North game on Saturday, Jan. 29.
For the L-Cats, freshman guard AJ Bender added 17 points, sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten scored 10 of his 13 points after halftime and junior guard Liam Carrigan had 11 of his 12 in the second. Foster hit three 3s before halftime as Lake Mills (7-10, 1-4 Capitol North) jumped out to a 10-point lead at the break.
The Pumas (3-14, 1-4) led briefly, 43-42, near the midway point of the second half before the L-Cats used their defense down the stretch to come out on top.
"We played good defense the last eight or so minutes," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Brody Henderson came off the bench and played good defense on Poynette's leading scorer (Brett Hackbart). He had given some of our other defenders problems and Brody stepped in and did a nice job on him.
"We had some other guys step up offensively and score today too. We had contributions up and down the roster, which is what I was most pleased with.
"AJ did a good job. We played through him in the post and that sent a lot of the defensive attention his way. Ethan and Liam got to the basket off the dribble for layups and easy baskets. Matt's three 3s were big too when they were typing to give help on AJ."
Hackbart, a sophomore guard, finished with 16 points.
LAKE MILLS 67,
POYNETTE 50
Poynette 25 25 -- 50
Lake Mills 35 32 -- 67
Poynette (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Hansen 3 0-0 7, Colstad 0 5-6 5, Chadwick 2 1-2 6, Klosky 4 1-2 10, Napralla 3 0-0 6, Hackbart 5 4-4 16. Totals 17 11-14 50.
Lake Mills -- Rguig 2 1-2 6, Stenbroten 4 2-3 13, Bender 6 4-6 17, Foster 7 2-3 19, Carrigan 3 5-8 12. Totals 22 14-22 67.
3-point goals -- P (Hackbart 2, Klosky 1, Chadwick 1, Hansen 1) 5; LM (Stenbroten 3, Foster 3, Rguig 1, Bender 1, Carrigan 1) 9.
Total fouls -- P 18, LM 14.
LUTHER PREP 57, LAKE MILLS 46
Senior guard Tom Balge scored a game-high 25 points as Luther Prep defeated the host Lake Mills boys basketball team 57-46 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Phoenix (4-7, 2-2 Capitol North) held a two-possession lead for most of the second half before the L-Cats (6-10, 0-4) were forced to foul down the stretch.
“Balge really took over,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “He was 7-of-8 at the free throw line down the stretch. He played real smart and solid and made good decisions. I am happy for the boys. They have been working so hard defensively and it was good to be able to see them get a win out of this.”
The Phoenix benefitted from hot shooting early to take control.
“In the first half, they shot it pretty well when we went zone on them,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Tom Balge got to the paint and the teeth of our defense. He was able to score and create from there.”
Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender scored a team-high 23 points, surpassing the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season.
“He’s just hard to guard,” Hicklin said. “He’s got such a complete offensive game, you can’t take everything away.
“If you guard him with a small guy, he can score in the post. Against a bigger defender, he can use screens and score outside. He can score at all three levels. For a kid his age, it’s an impressive offensive package he’s got.”
Vasold credited the L-Cats for playing his team tough.
“Lake Mills has a young team, but they played hard,” Vasold said. “Bender gave us all we could handle. He is a nice ball player.”
LUTHER PREP 57, LAKE MILLS 46
Luther Prep 32 25 — 57
Lake Mills 24 23 — 47
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 2 0-0 4, Balge 8 7-8 25, Guse 1 4-4 6, Heiman 3 0-0 8, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 5 2-4 12 Totals 20 13-16 57
Lake Mills(fg ft-fta tp) — Rguig 1 0-0 3, Stenbroten 4 0-2 9, Bender 10 2-3 23, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3, Carrigan 3 2-2 9 Totals 19 4-7 47
Three-point goals — LP (Balge 2, Heiman 2), LM (Rguig, Stenbroten, Hagedorn, Carrigan)
Total fouls — LP 10, LM 12
LAKE MILLS 45, DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S 37
DELAFIELD — Junior guard JP Rguig led all scorers with 12 points and junior guard Liam Carrigan added 10 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team ended a six-game losing streak, topping host Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies 45-37 on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Freshman guard AJ Bender scored nine, senior guard Ethan Foster finished with eight and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten produced six for the L-Cats (6-9).
Lake Mills, which led by one at the half, went on a 12-3 run in the second period to pull ahead 40-26, holding St. John’s (1-11) scoreless for eight minutes during the spurt.
“We played well defensively tonight, which is something that’s been a struggle this month,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We finally put it together tonight. We rebounded well and that kind of fueled our transition.
“JP stepped up for us offensively and hit timely baskets in the second half to help us separate after a fairly tight game throughout the first half.”
LAKE MILLS 45,
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S 37
Lake Mills 19 26 — 45
Delafield St. John’s 18 19 — 37
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) — Rguig 4 2-5 12, Stenbroten 2 2-2 6, Bender 2 4-6 9, Foster 2 4-4 8, Carrigan 3 1-2 10. Totals 13 13-19 45.
Delafield St. John’s — Honrada 3 1-2 9, Schinner 2 0-0 5, Papendrea 3 0-0 9, Gordon 4 0-1 8, Divane 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 1-3 37.
3-point goals — LM (Carrigan 3, Rguig 2, Bender 1) 6; DSJ (Popendrea 3, Honrada 2, Schinner 1) 6.
Total fouls — LM 9, DSJ 14.
Fouled out — DSJ Schinner.