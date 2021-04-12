Lake Mills High School senior Julianna Wagner, along with her parents, are hosting a FUN-draiser pickleball tournament in Lake Mills to help with her fundraising efforts for the upcoming WBCA All-Star basketball game she has been invited to participate in. The pickleball tournament will be held May 16 at 9 a.m. in Lake Mills.
Julianna Wagner, the Lake Mills girls basketball program leader in points (1,071) and assists (333), helped the L-Cats win the school's first ever state basketball championship this year. She will continue her academic and basketball career at UW-Eau Claire next season.
In addition to her love for basketball, she is also passionate about tennis. She missed her senior season of tennis, where she was hoping to make a return trip to the state tournament, with an ACL injury at from last year's state basketball tournament. She has recently picked up pickleball and enjoys playing with the people in her community.
"It's becoming such a popular sport and my hope is that this tournament will bring the community together for a great cause!," Wagner said. "And YES, I am planning on playing in the tournament."
All entry fees will go directly to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) and Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells for disadvantaged kids and adults in addition to other charitable organizations designated by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. All participants/donors will receive tickets to attend the WBCA All-Star Games in July.
The Pickleball Wisconsin website has all the information for registration and tournament details: https://www.pickleballwi.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Pickleball-Tourney-LM.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2ujHYRzRPsb8FE2ZxHQA9AXrmGNduhAH38QqRsHHHxwwIPiOlz-OPf73c
A tournament event page has also been created on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/23J19yK0c
