STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2021 Winter State Tournaments.
Making accommodations for the uniqueness of the 2021 winter team championships with different venues for a number of the divisions, a winner was selected for each division or venue instead of the traditional one per tournament.
The two recipients in boys basketball are Kimberly and Lake Mills.
The L-Cats are the recipients of the Sportsmanship Award for tournament games held at the La Crosse Center, which included Divisions 2, 4 and 5. They had their title hopes dashed with a 65-51 loss at the hands of eventual champion Pewaukee in the semifinals of Division 2. It’s the first time Lake Mills has been given the award in any sport.
The two award winners in girls basketball are Hudson and Fall Creek. The schools receiving honorable mention are state champion Lake Mills and Westfield.
