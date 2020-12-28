What the Warriors normally do unto others was done unto them in the game’s opening minutes.
Jefferson, playing in front a crowd for the first time this season due to Rock Valley Conference restrictions, turned Lakeside turnovers into transition points for an early 11-4 lead.
Then the Warriors settled into their normal role, hitting shots and feeding off their own defensive pressure.
A 26-4 run over a seven-minute stretch put Lakeside firmly in control, and the Warriors went on to handle the Eagles 59-44 in the opening game of their annual holiday tournament on Monday afternoon.
Sophomore forward Levi Birkholz scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the opening half and was an assist machine along the way with numerous drives and kick-outs. Sophomore forward Trey Lauber was the chief beneficiary. He hit three of his four 3-pointers in the first half for nine of his 13 points as Lakeside improved to 5-2 on the season.
Jefferson (2-6) got nine points each from junior guards Braden McGraw and David Neitzel. McGraw scored six of his points in the first six minutes, slashing to the basket twice and finishing once in transition off an assist from senior guard Haygen Miller. Neitzel converted a steal and Miller knocked down a 3 from the wing during the run, which McGraw capped off with a layup for an 11-4 Eagles lead with 11 minutes, 55 seconds left in the opening half.
"It was nice to have people in the stands,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jim Altermatt said. "The extra support does us good. We played a pretty good team and played them pretty tough, I thought. We were able to get into the passing lanes there and cause some chaos. I don’t think they expected us to come out in a zone. We worked on it a little bit over the break. It’s not where we want it, but we were able to create some turnovers there.”
Lauber began Lakeside’s rally with a 3 from the corner 20 seconds later, then found senior forward Seth Veers in the post to make it a one-possession game. The Eagles continued to run the floor well, with Neitzel scoring off an assist from McGraw and sophomore guard Ethan Phillips finishing in transition, but Lauber hit his second triple and then Birkholz and junior forward Kyle Main got involved in the scoring with two free throws each to tie the game.
Main fought through contact twice to give Lakeside the lead for good. His free throw following a putback attempt gave the Warriors a 16-15 lead, their first since senior forward Ian Olszewski’s game-opening basket. Main got inside again and converted a three-point play, and the run continued with Birkholz finishing off the glass in transition and finding Main after a steal.
Lauber struck again from the corner, Main hit two more free throws and Veers closed out the monster run with a jumper from the corner to make it 30-15 with 5:09 left in the half.
Senior guard Isaiah Hoffman stopped the bleeding for the Eagles with a pair of 3-pointers late in the half, but Jefferson never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.
"We knew they would (adjust),” Altermatt said. "We saw it on tape. They were able to find their shooter (Lauber) in the corner. We knew we had to continue to communicate and know where he was on the floor. They just ran some good sets to get him wide open shots and he knocked them down.
"As soon as they start scoring, their energy just lifts and if you’re not ready to match it, they can bury you pretty quick. We saw that steamroll coming. I thought we weathered it pretty well. We were able to claw back within 10 before the half. A little run at the beginning of the second half, and then we counted. We played them pretty even after that.”
This was far from the masterpiece Lakeside put together in a 67-49 win over Lake Mills six days ago, but the Warriors still managed to win by 15 despite committing 22 turnovers.
“I feel it was us being careless and making poor decisions,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "There was not phenomenal pressure. We were just careless with the basketball. Shooting (woes), turnovers, it starts to happen. Guys started pressing a little bit. They want it to go smoothly. Coming off our last game, that was where it all came together. It's a work in progress, still.
"We had enough stretches where we did things well, but we were spinning a little bit today.”
Senior guard Gabe Uttech added eight points. Veers and Main each added six and Olszewski finished with five for a Lakeside team which benefits from having nine seniors to go with some talented underclassmen. Birkholz is certainly one of them and showed it with a sparkling floor game.
"It’s great to have a kid like that,” Jahns said. "When you need to have a hoop or a spark, you can get one from him. Other teams have to allocate so much to him. He is a good distributor, to the point where sometimes we have to tell him to be a little more aggressive and take more shots, because he wants to get his teammates involved. If you’re going to fault a guy for something, that’s a great thing to fault him for.”
One thing opponents usually can’t match is Lakeside’s depth, which fuels that defense.
"Our defense is always solid,” Jahns said. "It was solid again today. We wanted to defend the paint and make them shoot contested 3s and we’d be successful and we did. We just didn’t use our defense (to its full potential). Usually it leads to some transition points. We were sloppy with the ball there (with three charges called on us). I thought we tried to do a little too much and we just weren’t patient on offense. A little bit overly aggressive too early in the sets. Those things are fixable. Having said that, we did the things we needed too. Our goal is to continue to get better.
"When we made that run in the first half, that was our reserves in there, some of the sophomore kids in there. For them to do that, that’s a good thing. We're not dependent on one guy and we fuel off of each other. I think we'll play well as we move forward. Our seniors are great leaders. What they do for us doesn’t always show up in the scorebook.”
Both teams are in action again in Lake Mills today with 3 p.m. tip-offs. Lakeside hosts Lake Country Lutheran while Lake Mills hosts Jefferson.
LAKESIDE 59, JEFFERSON 44
Jefferson 26 18 — 44
Lakeside 36 23 — 59
Jefferson (fg ft-fta pts) — Miller 2 1-1 6, McGraw 4 1-2 9, Neitzel 4 0-0 9, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 1 0-1 2, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Pinnow 0 3-4 3, Hoffman 2 0-2 6, Steies 0 1-2 1, Butina 0 1-2 1 Totals 16 7-14 44
Lakeside (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 1-2 8, Veers 3 0-1 6, Guzman 0 0-2 0, Olszewski 1 3-4 5, Main 1 4-5 6, Birkholz 8 2-2 19, Lauber 4 1-2 13 Totals 20 13-18 59
Three-point goals — J (Miller 1, Neitzel 1, Lenz 1, Hoffman 2), LL (Uttech 1, Birkholz 1, Lauber 4)
Total fouls — J 15, LL 14
