Lakeside Lutheran senior student-athletes shown left to right are: Caleb Koester, Lily Schuetz, and Jameson Schmidt who were recently honored at the school’s Academic Awards night. Koester was named the WIAA state male Scholar-Athlete, Schuetz received both the female Scholar-Athlete and the Warrior Award, and Schmidt received the male Warrior Award.
Lakeside Lutheran High School recently recognized outstanding senior athletes. Senior Lily Schuetz, was selected as the female nominee for both the 2022 WIAA Scholar-Athlete award with a 3.767 GPA and the Warrior Athlete Award. She participated in volleyball and basketball for four years, track for two, and soccer for two. She earned 11 varsity letters, was all conference in volleyball, basketball, and soccer, earned all-state recognition in volleyball, was a captain in three sports, and was a member of the 2020 D2 State runner-up volleyball team.
Caleb Koester, was honored as the school male nominee for the 2022 WIAA Scholar-Athlete award with a 3.963 GPA. A member of the Academic Top Ten, he played football and baseball for four years and basketball for two years. He received all-conference honors for football.
Jameson Schmidt, was the male recipient of the Warrior Award. He participated in football, basketball, and track all four years, earning eight varsity letters. He received all-conference honors for football and was a captain in all three sports.
As a member school of the WIAA, Lakeside was one of more than 400 high schools statewide nominating more than 800 seniors, one male and one female, for the annual WIAA Scholar Athlete award.
To be eligible, nominees need a GPA of at least 3.5 and must have earned at least four varsity letters. Warrior Athlete Awards are presented to a senior male and female, chosen by the athletic coaching staff based on multiple sport participation, sportsmanship, leadership, integrity, and excellence in athletics.