The L-Cats celebrated their senior class of 17 players before the game.
Those seniors then spent the duration of the match showcasing their wide-ranging skills and exactly what makes this group so potent.
Senior Jailen Ortega scored two goals as the Lake Mills boys soccer team wasted little time dispatching visiting Wisconsin Heights 6-0 in a Capitol Conference game Tuesday night at LMHS on Senior Night.
“The boys played very well today,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “Aggressive but with minimal fouls. I was very proud of them. A huge ‘team’ win.”
Senior Holden Mock scored off an Ortega assist in the 12th minute for the L-Cats (12-1-1, 4-1-0 Capitol). Senior Lucas Hart doubled the advantage two minutes later unassisted.
Ortega sent in a well-struck shot off his right foot near the box, assisted by Lambert, in the 17th minute and senior Brayden Ciesiolka headed home a goal, assisted by senior Justin Kautzer, in the 24th minute for the halftime score of 4-0.
Ortega scored in the 66th minute and Ciesiolka was credited for the assist. Senior Aldair Cisneros found the back of the net on an assist by Hart in the 68th minute for the final margin.
Lake Mills freshman goalie Cale Bower made four saves and the team had a 24-6 advantage in shots taken.