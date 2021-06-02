CAMBRIDGE — The last 24 hours has been a busy one for four-time ARCA Midwest Tour champion Ty Majeski. On Friday evening, he finished seventh in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Then he flew back to his home State to get his 26th victory in the ARCA Midwest Tour by winning the Salute the Troops 100 at Jefferson Speedway Saturday night.
“Obviously I had a great night last night in the truck series and made the flight up here this morning and we came to Jefferson to figure this car out,” Majeski said after the race. “We really struggled with it at the Dells in its debut and Toby (Nuttleman, Crew Chief) and his guys got it to where we needed it to be, and it showed here tonight.”
Majeski didn’t waste time showing the large crowd how strong his car was in the main event. By lap seven he was up to third and five laps later, passed Paul Shafer Jr. for second place.
It only took six laps for Majeski to chase down and pass Max Kahler for the top spot.
The first of two cautions flew on lap 32 when Cody DeVoy made contact with the turn three wall.
On the restart, Majeski pulled away from the field while behind him, Casey Johnson got by Kahler for the second spot on lap 34.
Fast qualifier and new track record holder, Luke Fenhaus made his way up to the top three on lap 41. Seven laps later, Fenhaus would get by Johnson for the second spot.
Joe Shear Classic winner Rich Bickle Jr. was working his way to the top ten on lap 64 when he made contact with Jonathan Eilen going into turn one. Bickle’s car jumped up on Eilen’s car to cause right front suspension damage and would pull off the track and not causing a caution flag to come out.
The final caution flew on lap 79 when Ryan Farrell made contact with the turn four wall, causing debris on the track.
This would allow Fenhaus and Johnson to close the gap and hopefully challenge Majeski for the lead on the re-start.
But Majeski’s strong car prevented a battle as he quickly pulled away from Fenhaus over the final 21 laps to get the victory.
“I knew I had a good car, obviously Luke has been really fast at the beginning of this year,” Majeski said. “Obviously, when you are the leader, you don’t want to see a late race caution. But overall, I knew the car was good and I had confidence in it. We were able to hold them off and get it done.”
Fenhaus claimed his second consecutive runner-up position in the ARCA Midwest Tour after setting a new track record in qualifying. Earlier in the day, he made hard contact with the wall and was able to recover for a podium finish.
“It was up and down all day,” Fenhaus said after the race. “We had an issue go wrong, and I overdrove a little bit and hit the wall pretty good and wrecked almost the whole right side. We went to work and got some parts from the Bickle team and got it back together, and somehow finished second.”
Casey Johnson, who won at Jefferson the last time the ARCA Midwest Tour visited “Wisconsin’s Action Track,” was satisfied with his third place finish.
“The car was actually pretty good on the long runs, nobody had anything for Ty. That car was lights out,” Johnson said. “We were about second best, but that late restart she was a handful, but with a few to go, it came back to where it was. Third is not terrible.”
Shafer, another former Jefferson winner, was fourth while Austin Nason rounded out the top five.
In other action, Brandon “Bud” Riedner of Waunakee captured the 25 lap Hobby Stock main event. Jamie Tate and Chuck Egli paced the field to green as they battled for control. On lap two, Tate spun in turn two, handing the lead to Egli with Jordan Lamb and Nick Bruley fighting for second. On lap eight, Egli drifted high, opening the door to Lamb to motor into the lead. Egli slipped back into a three wide battle for second with Riedner and Bruley. Riedner emerged with the position on lap ten as he continued forward alongside the new leader, Lamb. After a brief side by side battle, Riedner cleared for the lead on lap 13. Scott Riedner followed into second a couple laps later, but he couldn’t close the gap on his son as they flew past the checkers. At the finish, it was Bud Riedner for the win followed by Scott Riedner, Lamb, Chris Flairty and Bruley.
The first of twin 20 lap Bandit features was claimed by Ryan Oetzel of Brodhead. Travis Rose lead early from his front row starting spot with Oetzel quickly up to second. The leaders ran single file until the caution waved on lap ten. Rose and Oetzel paced the field back to green, this time with Oetzel moving out front. Rose fought back on the low side of Oetzel, trying to retake the top spot. But with four laps remaining, Rose received the black flag as he was leaking fluid onto the racing surface. This handed sole possession of the point back to Oetzel, who promptly began to stretch his lead on the way to a convincing win. Tommy Bleecker was second followed by Nick Newton, Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Carson Phillips.
The second 20 lapper kicked off with Bart Brockman grabbing the early lead. Brockman held the point while Carson Phillips was making his way toward the front of the field. On lap seven. Phillips drew in behind Brockman. Phillips drove to the high side of the leader, sliding past and beginning to pull away. A caution on lap ten erased his advantage, pitting himself and Nick Newton on the front row for the restart. As racing resumed, Phillips returned to the lead, holding on through the checkers to grab the win. Newton was second with Scott Krinke, Brockman and Ryan Oetzel rounding out the top five.
