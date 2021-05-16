COLUMBUS — Senior pitcher Taylor Roughen tossed a complete game, striking out 12, and Taylor Wollin doubled twice as the Lake Mills softball team beat host Columbus 6-3 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Roughen allowed three earned on nine hits while walking two as the team improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in league play, tied with Poynette for first place.
The L-Cats jumped early ahead. Ellie Evenson doubled and scored on an error in the first. Emily Wollin, Tessa Kottwitz and Roughen all had run-scoring singles as the lead swelled to 4-0 in the second.
The Cardinals' Claire Smedema hit a two-run home run to center in the third to cut into the lead. Kottwitz then scored on a passed ball in the fourth and plated Taylor Wollin with a single in the fifth.
Kottwitz, Evenson, Emily Wollin and Taylor Wollin were all 2-for-4.
Columbus starter Emma Jo Peck struck out nine, allowing four earned on 11 hits, over seven innings.
LAKE MILLS 6, COLUMBUS 3
Lake Mills 130 110 0 — 6 11 0
Columbus 002 010 0 — 3 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-9-3-3-12-2); C: Peck (L; 7-11-6-4-9-2).
Leading hitters — LM: T. Wollin 2x4 (2 2B), Evenson 2x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4, E. Wollin 2x4; C: Hayes 3x4, Smedema 2x4 (HR), Farrington 2x3.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Taylor Roughen struck out 15 in a complete-game one-hitter and McKenna Grossman homered as the Lake Mills softball team beat Cambridge 6-0 in a nonconference game at Rotary Park on Saturday.
Roughen took a perfect game into the seventh, retiring the first 18 hitters she faced, before Audrianne Kieler led off the seventh with a single. Roughen walked none and threw 84 pitches, 83 percent of which were strikes, as the L-Cats improved to 9-2 overall.
Grossman was Lake Mills' first baserunner of the game, sending a two-out 3-1 delivery by Emma Nottestad over the left field fence in the third. A run-scoring double Ellie Evenson later in the inning made it 2-0. Taylor Wollin had an RBI base knock in the fourth before the team added three insurance runs in the sixth.
Tessa Kottwitz, Evenson and Wollin all had two-hit games and Kottwitz scored twice.
The L-Cats host Cambridge again on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Lake Mills 002 103 x — 6 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 6-9-6-6-4-3); LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-15-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Grossman (HR), Kottwitz 2x4, Evenson 2x4 (2B), T. Wollin 2x3 (2B).