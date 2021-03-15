LISLE, Ill. -- The Wisconsin Lutheran women's college basketball team beat Benedictine 78-53 on Saturday to win the program's 10th NACC tournament title.

Forward Kaitlyn Shadoski, a Lakeside Lutheran graduate, scored a co-team-high 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Guard Kalies Birkholz, also a Lakeside grad, added seven points.

Birkholz hit a 3-pointer as WLC scored the first seven points of the second quarter to push ahead 26-14. Shadoski's 3 late in the first half upped the advantage to 37-18.

The Warriors conclude the season 12-1 overall and 9-1 in league play since there is no Division 3 national tournament this season.

