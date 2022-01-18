Junior guard Jenna Shadoski tallied 15 points and junior guard Marin Riesen added 14 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team defeated River Valley 67-26 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Monday, Jan. 17.
The Warriors (9-6) scored 48 first-half points to build a commanding lead, had 14 steals and turned it over only seven times.
Riesen hit four 3-pointers, senior forward Lily Schuetz added eight points, nine rebounds, junior guard Reyna Rupnow notched 12 points and Shadoski chipped in seven boards.
“It was good to get back to our winning ways,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “What we really wanted to do was get out and run. We wanted to fast break and generate points in transition using our speed and our length. We made it a point to try and get 12-plus points in transition and we accomplished that. That has to be a part of our game going forward. We have to play faster.
“River Valley predominately sat in a zone. We are getting more comfortable moving the ball around the perimeter and trying to get post touches, attack the basket or have posts and guards get inside-outside looks. The girls are setting their feet and getting confident in their shot.”
The Warriors travel to face Columbus on Monday, Jan. 24.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67,
RIVER VALLEY 26
River Valley 11 15 — 26
Lakeside 48 19 — 67
River Valley (fg ft-ftm pts) — Nachreiner 3 0-0 8, Ferstl 3 1-1 8, Eberle 1 1-2 3, Morrey 1 0-0 2, Lilla 1 0-0 2, Kannenberg 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 5-7 26.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 6 3-3 15, Schuetz 3 2-4 8, Rupnow 4 2-2 12, Paske 1 0-0 3, Liddicoat 1 3-6 5, Larson 2 0-0 4, Riesen 5 0-0 14, De Galley 0 1-2 1, Berg 1 0-0 2, Stein 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 12-20 67.
Three-point goals — RV (Nachreiner 2, Ferstl 1) 3; LL (Riesen 4, Rupnow 2, Paske 1) 7.
Total fouls — RV 21, LL 11.
Fouled out — RV Nachreiner
FRIDAY’S RESULT
Hadley Walters scored 18 of her game-best 28 points in the second half as Poynette rallied past the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 57-53 in a Capitol North game at LLHS on Friday, Jan. 14.
Walters hit three of her four 3-pointers after halftime, when the Pumas erased a six-point halftime deficit thanks to 40 second-half points.
“We needed to close out faster and harder on their 3-point shooters,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “We lost their shooters through screens and they connected on shots at critical times when we were gaining some momentum.
“We needed to pressure them harder and take away the clean looks. That was the difference in the game.”
Jenna Shadoski, a junior forward, led the Warriors (8-6, 1-3 Capitol North) with 18 points, senior guard Lily Schuetz added 13 and senior forward Claire Liddicoat finished with 10.
“I was happy to see that our offensive production increased tonight,” Asmus said. “Jenna did a nice job at the free throw line, going 6-for-8. It was great to see three double-digit scorers. We haven’t seen that in a while.”
Poynette (4-9, 1-3) went 20-for-32 at the free throw line and hit seven 3s.
POYNETTE 57,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
Poynette 17 40 — 57
Lakeside 23 30 — 53
Poynette (fg ft-ftm pts) — Steinhorst 1 4-4 6, Walters 8 8-13 28, Yelk 1 0-0 2, Thies 0 2-2 2, Meister 1 0-0 2, Woodward 2 0-0 6, Berner 1 3-4 6, LaSarge 0 1-3 1, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Gavinski 0 2-6 2. Totals 15 20-32 57.
Lakeside Lutheran — Shadoski 6 6-8 18, Schuetz 5 3-10 13, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Paske 1 2-2 5, Liddicoat 2 5-6 10, Riesen 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 16-26 53.
Three-point goals — P (Walters 4, Woodward 2, Berner 1) 7; LL (Heckmann 1, Liddicoat 1, Paske 1) 3.
Total fouls — P 16, LL 25.
Fouled out — LL Schuetz
TUESDAY’S RESULT
Senior forward Grace Schmidt led all scorers with 22 points as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team defeated Lakeside Lutheran 46-27 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The Phoenix (6-3, 2-1 in conference) opened the game with a quick 6-0 run and never looked back. Helped by uncharacteristically poor shooting from Lakeside (8-5, 1-2), the Phoenix won by 19.
Schmidt added 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals while Taylor Zellmer added 12 points and five rebounds for Luther Prep.
Junior guard Marin Riesen scored 10 points to lead Lakeside, which didn’t make a 3 and went 7-for-18 at the free throw line.
“We took good perimeter shots and had a lot of good takes to the basket,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “The ball was just not going in the basket for us tonight as much as we hoped. We just had a hard time finding the bottom of the net tonight.
“We have a good team. We’ll watch film, get shooting practice in and continue doing those things we’ve been doing since the start of the year and keep working on them.
“Our approach on Schmidt was to ensure we had someone on her and help to her whenever we could. She’s going to get her points. What we failed to do was answer on offense.”
LUTHER PREP 46, LAKESIDE 27
Luther Prep 29 17 — 46
Lakeside 15 12 — 27
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 1 1-2 4, Wendorff 1 0-0 2, Kieselhorst 2 0-0 6, Schmidt 10 2-2 22, Zellmer 5 2-4 12 Totals 19 5-11 46
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Schuetz 1 3-6 5, Rupnow 0 1-3 1, Paske 0 2-4 2, Liddicoat 2 1-1 5, Riesen 5 0-0 10, deGalley 2 0-1 4, Totals 10 7-18 27
Three-point goals — LP (deBoer, Kieselhorst 2)
Total fouls — LP 20, LL 12