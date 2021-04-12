KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Viterbo sophomore Jack Monis was named to the Honorable Mention All-America team by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in recently held voting.
Monis, a 2019 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School, is one of 42 men’s basketball players in the country to earn this honor. Despite the different looking season, the forward was able to record solid numbers, and in less games.
Monis started in all 19 games for the V-Hawks. He led the team in scoring, contributing a career-high 307 total points on the season (an average of 16.2 points per game). His highest-scoring game was on January 9 against Mayville State where he had a career-high 25.
Monis scored double-digit points in 16 of the 19 games throughout the season. He also led the team in rebounds with 117. He finished second on the team in steals with 20 and tallied 17 assists.
“We are thrilled to see Jack recognized as an All-American,” Viterbo men’s basketball coach Wayne Wagner said.
“He has put in so much work on and off the floor during his short time with us. It is exciting to see that all of that hard work translated into recognizable production leading to this honor. But I truly believe that the success that our team had in this difficult year is what brought Jack’s contributions to the team to light.”
Monis was also named North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) First-Team All-Conference for his performance throughout the season.
