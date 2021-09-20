Madison Hahn
Buy Now

Lake Mills junior Madison Hahn competes at the Ladish Invitational in East Troy on Sept. 9. Hahn finished 23rd in 21 minutes, 45 seconds at last Tuesday's Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park, helping the L-Cat girls place seventh.

 Josh Flickinger

COTTAGE GROVE — The Lake Mills girls cross country team placed seventh with a 185 score at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday.

Juniors Jenna Hosey (21st, 21:38) and Madison Hahn (23rd, 21:45), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (29th, 22:33), freshman Savannah Overhouse (57th, 25:59) and freshman Emilia Garcia-Mercado (73rd, 31:24) scored for the L-Cats.

Lake Mills posted a 248 score in the boys competition. Junior Landon Dierkes (34th, 19:13), sophomore James Hafenstein (44th, 19:39), freshman Braxton Walter (47th, 19:42), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (55th, 20:41) and freshman Max Kressner (68th, 21:19) scored for the L-Cats.

Team scores — boys: New Glarus/Monticello 50, Westby 94, Deerfield/Cambridge 112, Wisconsin Dells 148, Pardeeville 151, East Troy 154, Darlington 164, Dodgeland 172, Whitewater 172, Marshall 209, Lake Mills 248, Waterloo 365

Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 42, Darlington 91, Wisconsin Dells 94, Dodgeland 94, Westby 105, Deerfield/Cambridge 122, Lake Mills 185, Whitewater 202, Marshall 262, Waterloo 281

Recommended for you