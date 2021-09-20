COTTAGE GROVE — The Lake Mills girls cross country team placed seventh with a 185 score at the Dana Waddell Invitational at McCarthy Park on Tuesday.
Juniors Jenna Hosey (21st, 21:38) and Madison Hahn (23rd, 21:45), sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (29th, 22:33), freshman Savannah Overhouse (57th, 25:59) and freshman Emilia Garcia-Mercado (73rd, 31:24) scored for the L-Cats.
Lake Mills posted a 248 score in the boys competition. Junior Landon Dierkes (34th, 19:13), sophomore James Hafenstein (44th, 19:39), freshman Braxton Walter (47th, 19:42), senior Lukas Kleinfeldt (55th, 20:41) and freshman Max Kressner (68th, 21:19) scored for the L-Cats.
Team scores — boys: New Glarus/Monticello 50, Westby 94, Deerfield/Cambridge 112, Wisconsin Dells 148, Pardeeville 151, East Troy 154, Darlington 164, Dodgeland 172, Whitewater 172, Marshall 209, Lake Mills 248, Waterloo 365
Team scores — girls: New Glarus/Monticello 42, Darlington 91, Wisconsin Dells 94, Dodgeland 94, Westby 105, Deerfield/Cambridge 122, Lake Mills 185, Whitewater 202, Marshall 262, Waterloo 281