With such a youthful team, there is going to be growing pains for the L-Cats.
The Lake Mills boys basketball team fell to Deerfield 55-43 in a season-opening nonconference game at LMHS on Friday, the program’s first contest since competing in last season’s WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
“We need to stay aggressive on offense,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We had guys get passive after a few turnovers in the first half. Have to be in attack mode, move the ball and get reversals. That’s what’s going to make us good. Need to get better at reading screens as well.”
The L-Cats, who went 23-6 last year and fell to eventual state champion Pewaukee in the state semifinals, don’t have the likes of Charlie Bender, Adam Moen, Drew Stoddard and Jaxson Retrum around anymore, much to the delight of other teams in the area. This new group will take some time to resemble the old one but has plenty of fresh faces ready to give full-out efforts on a nightly basis.
Lake Mills (0-1) fell behind 23-14 at the break thanks in part to 11 first-half turnovers. The group came out of the locker room like gangbusters, putting together an 11-1 run over the first five minutes of action to build a 25-24 edge. Sophomore forward Matthew Stenbroten scored all seven of his points during the stretch while junior guard Liam Carrigan, who scored 13 of his team-best 16 points in the second period, hit a layin and senior guard Ethan Foster, the lone returning contributor from a season ago, knocked in a 3-pointer to cap the push.
The two sides played neck and neck for a short stretch before fouls started to mount for Lake Mills. The Demons were in the bonus with 11 minutes, 5 seconds left in the second half and went 19-for-35 at the line for the game.
After a corner 3 by Carrigan and layup on the break by sophomore guard KC Hagedorn got the L-Cats within 38-35, Deerfield went on a 14-2 run to build a double-digit lead and all but put the game out of reach.
“Shaky start for us in the first half,” Hicklin said. “Thought we kept ourselves in it with defense down the stretch in the first half. We played with more confidence coming out of halftime. That was expected with so many guys playing their first real varsity basketball.
“Once we shook off the jitters, we played like we’ll play this season. We spent so much time climbing out of that hole that they had the next run and kept us at arm’s length the rest of the way.”
Junior guard Cal Fisher scored 10 of his game-high 22 points at the line for the Demons (1-0) and senior forward Dayton Lasack added 13 points.
Hicklin was happy with the team’s balanced scoring as all six players who scored hit multiple field goals.
“This is a group we can put out there that has lots of guys who can knock down shots,” Hicklin said. “Once we get better at possessing the ball, there’s good offense in here. Can’t put the other team at the line 35 times and have 11 turnovers in the first half. Those are things we’ll get better at. Happy we got better as the game went on.”
The L-Cats travel to face Cambridge next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
DEERFIELD 55, LAKE MILLS 43
Deerfield 23 32 — 55
Lake Mills 14 39 — 43
Deerfield (fg ft-ftm pts) — Lees 3 2-6 8, Betthauser 2 0-0 4, Fisher 6 10-12 22, Losack 3 7-14 13, M. Kimmel 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 19-35 55.
Lake Mills — Rguig 2 0-0 5, Stenbroten 2 2-4 7, Bender 2 1-2 5, Foster 2 0-0 6, Hagedorn 2 0-0 4, Carrigan 6 0-0 16. Totals 16 3-6 43.
Three-point goals — D (M. Kimmel 2) 2; LM (Carrigan 4, Foster 2, Stenbroten 1, Rguig 1) 8.
Total fouls — D 12; LM 22.
Fouled out — LM Stenbroten, Hagedorn.