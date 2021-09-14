The Lake Mills girls tennis team won a Capitol Conference dual at home against Mayville 6-1 on Thursday.
The L-Cats swept doubles play, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory by Katrina Breaker and Hannah Alexander versus Hermanson Naudia and Allie Boelk at the No. 1 flight. Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson (No. 2 flight) topped Kaitlyn Billington and Adelae Kewley 6-3, 6-2 while Erin Williams and Remy Klawitter were 6-0, 6-4 winners over Kaitlyn Elbies and Lizzy Werner.
In singles, Claudia Curtis (No. 1 flight) earned a resounding 6-0, 6-0 win while Sydney Williams (No. 2 flight) won 6-0, 6-1 and Nina Sapp (No. 4 flight) earned a 6-3, 6-1 decision. The L-Cats’ Ava Schmidt lost 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
EDGERTON — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 3-0 to win Saturday’s Edgerton Invitational.
The L-Cats knocked off Edgerton, Portage and Whitewater at the event, improving to 13-5 overall this season.