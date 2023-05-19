Eddy Eveland struck out 10 in six effective innings, Caden Belling had three hits including a home run and Lake Mills’ baseball team capped off Capitol North play by defeating Lakeside Lutheran 4-3 at Campus Field on Thursday, May 18.
Jakub Junker launched a 3-2 Eveland curveball out to dead center for a two-run shot with two outs in the first inning.
Lake Mills (14-11, 7-3 in conference) punched back in its half of the inning, scoring runs on RBI singles by Belling, who was 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, and Ben Buchholtz to tie it up.
Brody Henderson reached via error to open the Lake Mills third. With two outs, Belling drove him in on a line-shot single to center.
Belling led off the sixth by sending a 1-0 offering from Lakeside starter Nolan Meis to straight-away center field, extending the L-Cats’ lead to 4-2.
“When you have a pitcher in Meis who did a good job locating, when you see a guy a third time you know the consistent thing he’s doing in his pitches,” Lake Mills baseball coach Adam Hosey said. “Caden knew he was bringing a fastball in that spot.
“Coming off our tough Lodi week, we’ve been hunting for our pitch and working on our approach. Caden has really been squaring the ball up in practice. Today was the day when he got the barrel where he wanted it. He’s always locked in and ready for us.
“Going into the bottom of the sixth, we said we had one run on these guys, but we knew we’d need another.”
Hunter Frohmader relieved Eveland and worked the seventh inning. Frohamder punched out Philip Becraft looking before getting Meis to pop out on the infield. Tyler Chopp was then hit with a two-out pitch to give the Warriors life.
Nate Yaroch lined a double to center, scoring Chopp from first, to make it 4-3. Frohmader then got Junker to ground out to Belling at third to end it.
Eveland allowed two unearned runs on four hits, walking two, to earn the victory.
“Eveland pitched well,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He’s definitely one of the top pitchers in the league and in the area and he proved that tonight. We hit the ball at times, but he was able to get big strikeouts when he needed to. He was terrific in those moments where we had guys on base.”
Meis took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts, one walk in six frames for the Warriors (10-8, 6-4).
“Nolan pitched well and kept us in the game,” Ziel said. “We needed to do a better job of supporting him defensively. When you play good teams and give them five or six outs in an inning, eventually that will catch up to you. Nolan threw a few too many pitches today because we couldn’t make outs of outs.”
Belling and Eveland were among the seniors honored on Senior Night.
“Eddy was picking up guys after a few errors we made in the field,” Hosey said. “He was pushing the confidence and having confidence in the guys around him to get the runs we needed. Eddy pumps the strike zone and doesn’t get worried about having runners on. Eddy pitching like this — with 10 strikeouts on Senior Night — is very deserving.”
Lodi won the Capitol North outright with a 9-1 mark, followed by Lake Mills in second and Lakeside in third.
“This was a game we wanted to use to slingshot ourselves into the postseason,” Hosey said. “Games like we had with Lakeside this week felt like playoff baseball.”
LAKE MILLS 4, LAKESIDE 3
Lakeside 200 000 1 — 3 5 2
Lake Mills 201 001 x — 4 7 2
Leading hitters — LL: Junker (HR), Yaroch (2B), Schoenherr 2x3 (2B); LM: Schaefer 2x3, Belling 3x3 (HR), Buchholtz 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Meis L; 6-7-4-3-5-1; LM: Eveland W; 6-4-2-0-10-2, Frohmader 1-1-1-1-1-0.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Winning pitcher Aidan Berg hit a solo home run to lead Lakeside Lutheran’s baseball team past Lake Mills 3-1 in Capitol North action on Tuesday, May 16 at LLHS.
Tyler Chopp came through with a two-out RBI single in the Lakeside third to open the scoring. Berg launched a 1-1 pitch to left with one out in the fourth to double Lakeside’s lead.
“Berg played a tremendous all-around game,” Lakeside baseball coach Jake Ziel said. “He had two hits, including a towering home run to left field. He definitely helped his own cause at the plate today. I was very proud of the way he performed.”
With two away in the Lake Mills fifth, Brody Henderson singled in a run to cut the deficit in half.
The Warriors (10-7, 6-3 in conference) countered in their half of the frame with a pair of no-out singles by Phil Becraft and Nolan Meis before Nate Yaroch’s grounder drove in a run.
“Becraft has come on the last week or so and is really helping us,” Ziel said. “He made a few nice running catches in right field and scored twice. That has been a big boost to us at the bottom of the order.”
Berg went the distance, pitching a four-hitter in the win. He allowed an unearned run, struck out five and walked one on 93 pitches, including 63 for strikes.
“Aidan was efficient, aggressive and in control,” Ziel said. “Just one unearned run scored off Aidan and that should not have scored. The game ended in a crisp one hour and six minutes.”
Lake Mills starter Caden Belling allowed three earned on six hits with four strikeouts in six frames in the loss.
The L-Cats (13-11, 6-3) threatened in the fourth when Derek Bruce doubled with one away and Belling followed by drawing a walk. Berg then got Cooper Murphy to fly out and Ben Buchholtz to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the frame. A 4-6-3 double play ended Lake Mills’ sixth.
LAKESIDE 3, LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills 000 010 0 — 1 4 0
Lakeside 001 110 x — 3 6 3
Leading hitters — LM: Bruce (2B); LL: Berg 2x3 (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Belling L; 6-6-3-3-1-4, LL: Berg W; 7-4-1-0-1-5.