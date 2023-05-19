Eddy Eveland struck out 10 in six effective innings, Caden Belling had three hits including a home run and Lake Mills’ baseball team capped off Capitol North play by defeating Lakeside Lutheran 4-3 at Campus Field on Thursday, May 18.

Jakub Junker launched a 3-2 Eveland curveball out to dead center for a two-run shot with two outs in the first inning.