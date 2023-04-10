NEW GLARUS — Lake Mills’ seventh-inning rally came up short in a 6-4 loss to host New Glarus at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Monday, April 10.
After the Glarner Knights added three runs in the sixth to lead 6-1, the L-Cats (2-2) loaded the bases with no down in the seventh. Payton Klettke and Ty Schaefer delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles to make it 6-4. After a walk to Derek Bruce and a single by Brody Henderson loaded the bases, Wyatt Werner grounded out to second to end it.
Schaefer was 3-for-4 and Henderson and Klettke added two hits apiece.
Adam Hosey supplants Justin Annen as head coach of the L-Cats this spring. Hosey is excited about the prospects of this bunch.
"We have a real veteran feel with our leading four hitters returning," Hosey said. "Brody Henderson is a commander behind the plate. Derek Bruce holds down third and with where his bats at right now, he's a force in the lineup. Caden Belling at shortstop is very solid for us.
"We're very comfortable where we're at defensively. Ty Schaefer has added to our lineup with his bat and glove. Wyatt Werner's bat has been a force too. We're excited to see him help the backside of the lineup when we need a big hit. Eddy Eveland is a big dog for us on the mound. We look forward to getting into conference and seeing what he can do for us."
Columbus has ruled the roost in the Capitol North the past two seasons. Lake Mills finished tied for second a season ago and has its sights set on the top spot this spring.
"The Capitol North always brings tough teams around," Hosey said. "It's about keeping ourselves humble. We know we have a solid core group. We're coming off a year where we lost in the first round of the playoffs. We want to stick together, play together and put confidence in each other."
Hosey is enthused with the way the L-Cats are hitting as the season gets going. He wants to see the group make strides on the base paths and with the way they communicate moving forward, adding the team is eager to get on the diamond regularly for practices now that the weather has cleared.
NEW GLARUS 6, LAKE MILLS 4
Lake Mills 001 000 3 — 4 10 1
New Glarus 111 003 x — 6 6 2
Leading hitters — LM: Schaefer 3x4, Henderson 2x4 (2B), Klettke 2x2; NG: A. Mihlbauer 2x4, Dreyfus (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Werner L; 1.1-1-2-2-1-5, Klettke 4.2-5-4-3-6-2; NG: Alt W; 3-4-1-1-2-1, Roth 3-3-2-2-2-1, L. Mihlbauer 1-3-1-1-0-2.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
OCONOMOWOC — Lake Mills dropped a nonconference game to Mount Horeb 15-8 at DockHounds Stadium on Saturday, April 8.
The Vikings pushed across nine runs in the fifth and never looked back, tallying six hits in the frame to go up 10-3. Josh Kuntz’s bases-clearing three-run triple capped the rally.
Wyatt Werner’s RBI single in the third upped Lake Mills’ lead to 3-0. The L-Cats got within 10-5 on a two-run double in the fifth by Ty Schaefer, but quickly saw the Vikings score four times in the sixth to lead 14-5.
Alex Parys was 3-for-4 for the L-Cats.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland allowed five earned on five hits with eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss.
MOUNT HOREB 15, LAKE MILLS 8
Mount Horeb 000 194 1 — 15 11 0
Lake Mills 201 023 0 — 8 12 5
Leading hitters — MH: Dahm 2x5, Buechnetz 2x4 (3B), Stoennetz 2x5 (2B), Kuntz 2x4 (3B), Larson (2B); LM: Werner 2x3, Schaefer 2x4 (2B), Parys 3x4, Bruce (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MH: Tranel 3-4-3-2-3-1, No. 10 W; 2.1-7-5-5-1-0, No. 25 1.2-1-0-0-2-0; LM: Eveland L; 4.1-5-7-5-8-1, Werner 0.0-0-3-3-0-1, Belling 2.2-6-5-1-1-1.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
RANDOLPH — Lake Mills’ baseball team trounced host Randolph 21-6 in a nonconference game on Friday, April 7.
The L-Cats hung nine runs on the board in the first, adding 11 more in the fourth.
Ty Schaefer, Cooper Murphy and Derek Bruce each had two-RBI base knocks in the first. Brody Henderson, who had four RBIs, produced a two-run triple in the fourth. Murphy had three hits, scored four runs and drove in three.
Lake Mills starter Hunter Frohmader earned the decision, striking out seven in three frames while permitting three earned on five hits.
LAKE MILLS 21, RANDOLPH 6 (4)
Lake Mills 910 (11) — 21 11 1
Randolph 120 3 — 6 7 6
Leading hitters — LM: Murphy 3x5 (2B), Bruce 2x4, Henderson 2x4 (3B), Schaefer 2x2; R: Meyer 2x3, Homan (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Frohmader W; 3-5-3-3-7-2, Henderson 1-2-3-0-1-1; R: Homan L; 0.1-1-4-3-0-2, DeVries 0.1-3-5-2-1-2, Prieve 1.1-1-1-0-1-2, Rataczak 1-0-0-0-1-1; B. Meyer 0.2-3-6-2-0-1, D. Meyer 0.1-3-5-1-0-3.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
MARSHALL — Derek Bruce went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Lake Mills’ baseball team won its season opener by topping host Marshall 11-4 at Fireman’s Park on Thursday, April 6.
Bruce’s two-run double in the first gave the L-Cats an early edge before Alex Parys added a run-scoring single.
Payton Klettke helped his own cause with an RBI double in the fourth to give Lake Mills a brief 4-2 advantage. Brody Henderson had a run-scoring single, Wyatt Werner drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Bruce scored on an error to cap the four-run rally.
Klettke fanned five and permitted two unearned runs on five hits in four innings to get the decision.
Lake Mills leadoff man Cooper Murphy had three hits and scored twice.
LAKE MILLS 11, MARSHALL 4
Lake Mills 300 422 0 — 11 14 2
Marshall 200 011 0 — 4 9 3
Leading hitters — LM: Murphy 3x4, Bruce 3x4 (2B), Werner 2x3 (2B), Parys 2x5, Buchholtz (2B), Klettke (2B); M: Motl 2x4, Kleinheinz 2x3, Jennings 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Klettke W; 4-5-2-0-5-2; Belling 2-3-2-1-1-1, Eveland 1-1-0-0-2-1; M: Jennings L; 4-8-7-6-4-4, Kleinheinz 2-5-4-3-1-2, No. 6 1-1-0-0-0-1.