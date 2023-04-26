Lake Mills' Brody Henderson drove in two runs with this single to left field during the first inning of Tuesday's Capitol North game versus Poynette at Campus Field. Henderson was 3-for-3 and scored twice in the L-Cats' 11-0 victory.
Eddy Eveland pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Lake Mills’ baseball team thumped Poynette 11-0 in Capitol North baseball at Campus Field on Tuesday, April 25.
The L-Cats (6-5, 3-0 in conference) backed Eveland with four runs in the first, adding six more in the third.
With the bases loaded and no away in the opening inning, Brody Henderson, who was 3-for-3 and scored twice, ripped a ground ball past the third baseman and into left field to score two runs. Blaise Buechel’s line-shot single to left with one away plated a pair to make it 4-0.
After the L-Cats drew two bases-loaded walks in the third, Ben Buchholtz singled in a run, Cooper Murphy had an RBI on a ground out, Caden Belling contributed a sacrifice fly and Derek Bruce added a run-scoring single to cap the rally.
Eveland threw 55 of his 90 pitches for strikes, working all five innings to earn the decision.